Russia issues fresh World War Three threat to West as Putin ally warns of 'global catastrophe'

A Putin ally has warned of global war. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Russia has issued a fresh World War Three threat to the West as a Putin ally warned of a "global catastrophe".

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, warned that Ukraine is "dragging the United States and Europe" into a global war.

It came after Russia launched an offensive in the Kharkiv area late last week, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

The move added further pressure on Ukraine's outnumbered and outgunned forces, which are waiting for delayed deliveries of crucial weapons and ammunition from western partners.

"The Kyiv regime is dragging the United States and European countries into a big war," said Mr Volodin, who is also a close ally of Putin's and a member of Russia's Security Council.

He said that lawmakers in Ukraine were trying to convince the US to allow them to use their weapons to strike Russia.

"This path leads to a tragedy that can affect all of humanity," he said.

"Western politicians need to realise their responsibility and do everything to avoid bringing the situation to a global catastrophe."

The remarks came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that America had not "encouraged or enabled strikes outside of Ukraine, but ultimately Ukraine has to make decisions for itself about how it's going to conduct this war".

"We've been clear about our own policy, but again, these are decisions that Ukraine has to make, Ukraine will make for itself," he said.

Ukraine has said it has the right to attack Russia after having been hit by their missiles on a daily basis.

But the US has voiced concern over its weapons being used for a direct attack, amid fears it could trigger World War Three.