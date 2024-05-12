Russian defence minister and loyal Putin ally Sergei Shoigu replaced

12 May 2024, 20:17 | Updated: 12 May 2024, 20:31

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to be replaced, Russia announces
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to be replaced, Russia announces. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Russia's defence minister and long-time Putin ally, Sergei Shoigu, is set to be replaced, the Kremlin has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Papers published by the upper chamber confirmed that Shoigu, who has served in the role since 2012, according to a the Kremlin website.

It comes more than two years after Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine - and days after Putin was sworn in for another six-year term as Russia's president.

Putin has now proposed that his long-time ally, Sergei Shoigu, be replaced by Russia's former deputy prime minister, Andrei Belousov.

Russia's parliament must first approve the proposal - a measure that is all but a formality, given the lack of opposition to the appointment.

The announcement follows Vladimir Putin's warning of a future global conflict during his annual Victory Day parade speech on Thursday in Moscow's Red Square.

The change comes weeks after Timur Ivanov, a Russian deputy defence minister in charge of military construction projects, was jailed pending an investigation and trial on charges of bribery.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to be replaced, Russia announces
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu to be replaced, Russia announces. Picture: Alamy

Mr Shoigu, who has served as defence minister for more than a decade, will now be shifted to his new role as head of Russia's national security council.

In line with Russian law, the entire Russian cabinet resigned on Tuesday when Mr Putin began his fifth presidential term at a glittering Kremlin inauguration.

As part of the announcement, Putin also proposed that Sergei Lavrov remain in position as foreign minister.

The Kremlin also confirmed Mikhail Mishustin will remain in post as prime minister.

The news comes as many suggest the Russian leader is looking to project a unified front that reassures Russians and gives off a sense of stability.

The news coincides with warnings that Russia is understood to be recruiting far-right extremists to launch attacks against the West.

Extremists recruited by Russian GRU agents have been responsible for a series of attacks in several Nato nations over the last six months, intelligence sources have said.

Read more: Putin is ready to launch invasion of Nato nations to test West, warns Polish spy boss

Read more: Putin warns of 'global' war during Russian Victory Day rant - but only one tank paraded as Ukraine conflict rages on

Militants considered "pro-Russia, pro-Putin and very violent" are being taken on by undercover officers as well as the Wagner group, according to the Telegraph.

It comes after the Home Office said Britain will expel the Russian defence attaché for spying for the Kremlin.

The announcement follows Vladimir Putin's warning of a future global conflict during his annual Victory Day parade speech on Thursday in Moscow's Red Square.
The announcement follows Vladimir Putin's warning of a future global conflict during his annual Victory Day parade speech on Thursday in Moscow's Red Square. Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary James Cleverly also closed several buildings used by the Putin regime and promised a cap on the amount of time Russian diplomats can spend in the UK.

A source told National Security News: “The GRU are cultivating a network of Right-wing terrorists to deploy against Nato targets.

“These attacks are already happening and have been going on for a while in various Nato countries and the UK is definitely on the target list.

“Attacks may have taken place in the US and have occurred in Germany.

“Intelligence agencies are now actively warning their governments that the threat is very real.

“Right-wing extremists are being targeted because they are the group in the political spectrum who are pro-Russia, pro-Putin and very violent. 

“There is also a lot of covert contact between Right-wing groups in different countries.”

Ex-military intelligence officer on why Putin won't stop at Ukraine

It comes after the head of Poland's counterintelligence service warned that Vladimir Putin is ready to launch an invasion of Nato nations and annex parts of Estonia and Sweden to test the West.

Jarosław Stróżyk said Putin is in a position where he could begin planning a small-scale invasion but is holding back due to the West's response to the attack in Ukraine.

"Putin is certainly already prepared for some mini-operation against one of the Baltic countries, for example, to enter the famous Narva [municipality in Estonia] or to land on one of the Swedish islands," Mr Stróżyk told Polish paper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

He added: "What the West is doing together to support Ukraine shows him that in the event of an attack on Nato, the Western response would be even greater."

Several member states have already begun alerting citizens about potential Russian aggression.

Poland has said it is ready to host nuclear weapons on their borders if asked to by Nato.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said: "Russia is increasingly militarising Kaliningrad. Recently it has been relocating its nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"If our allies decide to deploy nuclear arms on our territory as part of nuclear sharing, to reinforce Nato's eastern flank, we are ready to do so.

"I've already talked about it several times. I must admit that when asked about it, I declared our readiness."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spain Catalonia Election

Catalan pro-independence parties set to lose hold on power

Russia

Vladimir Putin proposes new defence minister as Ukraine fighting rages

Poland Shopping Center Fire

Vast Warsaw shopping centre destroyed by fire

Russia Military

Putin proposes removing defence minister Sergei Shoigu from his post

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final

Leeds United fan 'lucky to be alive' after being 'slashed in neck' during row outside play-off semi-final

Collapsed building

Thousands evacuated in path of renewed Russian ground offensive

Nigeria Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan watch dancing and basketball during Nigeria visit

The tragedy took place at approximately 5:30pm on Saturday, with the coastguard and ambulances attending the scene.

Horror jet-ski accident leaves one man dead following 'tragic' collision off British coast

Police 'make contact with Angela Rayner' as Labour deputy faces a quizzing over her two-homes row

Angela Rayner 'contacted by police' as Labour deputy faces quizzing over second home dispute

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touch down in Lagos

Harry and Meghan welcomed on runway by Nigerian dignitaries as three-day Lagos visit gets underway

Flooded land

Flash floods caused by heavy rain and cold lava flow kill 37 in Indonesia

Russia is said to be recruiting far right extremists in the West

Russia 'recruiting far-right extremists' to launch attacks against Nato nations

Auriol Grey leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London

'Total miscarriage of justice': Family furious after disabled pedestrian, 50, has manslaughter conviction overturned

Two women died and four people were injured in a house fire

Third man arrested after two women killed and four people injured in Wolverhampton house fire

Finger wrestling

German men compete for title in battle of the strongest fingers

Anita Mukhey

Pictured: Woman, 66, stabbed to death in Edgware after thief 'tried to steal her bag'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jess Phillips has called for an investigation into claims against Natalie Elphicke

Jess Phillips calls for independent investigation into Natalie Elphicke lobbying claims

Thunderstorms are set to hit today

Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning as thunderstorms to strike UK

Labour defector Natalie Elphicke has denied claims that she tried to lobby the Justice Secretary over the trial of her sex offender ex-husband.

'Traitors never sleep well': Deputy foreign sec hits out at Natalie Elphicke as Labour backs her over 'lobbying' claims
Meghan Markle has revealed how much she loves being a mum

'I love being a mum': Meghan says she has fulfilled a 'dream' of becoming a parent

Nepal Kami Rita

Everest guide scales peak for 29th time

Madeleine McCann's family shared a message to mark her 21st birthday.

Madeleine McCann's parents share heartbreaking message to mark her 21st birthday

Palestinians in mourning

Israel pushes deeper into Gaza as Hamas regroups in areas cleared months ago

Man casts ballot

Catalans vote in regional election set to gauge support for separatist movement

Gitanas Nauseda

Lithuania holds presidential election as anxieties rise over Russia

Wildfire smoke

Wildfire forces thousands to evacuate homes in British Columbia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is understood to have offered Harry a royal residence for his trip to the UK

King Charles 'offered Harry royal residence' for his UK visit but he 'turned it down' following snub
Prince Harry photobombed Meghan's selfie as they visited a school in Nigeria.

Duchess of selfies: Meghan tells children "I believe in you" as she is photobombed by Harry on Nigerian tour
King Charles joked he was glad to be 'out my cage' at his first military engagement since his cancer diagnosis.

Smiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first militarySmiling King Charles says he’s glad to be 'out my cage’ as he attends first military engagement since cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit