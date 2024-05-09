Putin warns of 'global' war during Russian Victory Day rant - but only one tank paraded as Ukraine conflict rages on

Putin warns of 'global' war in Russian Victory Day speech as single tank is paraded for second year running. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Christian Oliver

Vladimir Putin warned of a global conflict during his annual Victory Day parade speech in Moscow's Red Square in yet another chilling threat to the West.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Russian president declared his nuclear forces were at full combat readiness amid the patriotic pageantry on Thursday as he addressed top officials and military forces.

He said the Kremlin would do everything to avoid a global conflict but threatened that Russia's military would act on any threat to its national security.

The speech for Victory Day - which is Russia's celebration of its defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II - was watched by millions of Russians at home and has become a pillar of Putin's near quarter-century in power.

But amid the parade's pomp and ceremony, just one tank was on display for the second year running as Russia's military power remains deployed to Ukraine's frontline more than two years after its invasion.

Russia celebrates victory in World War II at Victory Day parade

Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system launchers roll during the Victory Day military parade. Picture: Alamy

Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, centre, and Russian President Vladimir Putin leave Red Square. Picture: Alamy

Read More: ‘Shame on you Rishi Sunak’: Activist at centre of US campus protests criticises PM’s continued funding of Israel

Read More: Sunak warns university chiefs to protect Jewish students as pro-Palestine protests grow across UK campuses

Even though few veterans of what Russia calls the Great Patriotic War are still alive 79 years after Berlin fell to the Red Army, the victory over Nazi Germany remains the most important and widely revered symbol of the country's prowess and a key element of national identity.

Putin - who this week was inaugurated for his fifth term in office - addressed the parade, telling them: "The Victory Day unites all generations."

"We are going forward relying on our centuries-old traditions and feel confident that together we will ensure a free and secure future of Russia."

He also hailed Russia's military forces fighting in Ukraine before he hit out at the West, accusing it of "fuelling regional conflicts, inter-ethnic and inter-religious strife and trying to contain sovereign and independent centres of global development".

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Picture: Alamy

Russian Air Force Su-25 jets fly over Red Square leaving trails of smoke in the colours of the Russian national flag. Picture: Alamy

Putin also warned those standing in his way about Russia's nuclear might.

"Russia will do everything to prevent global confrontation, but will not allow anyone to threaten us," he said. "Our strategic forces are in combat readiness."

During his time in office, Putin has made the annual May 9 parade an important part of his political agenda, featuring displays of military might.

Columns of tanks and missiles roll across Red Square and squadrons of fighter jets roar overhead as medal-bedecked veterans join him to review the parade.

Many wear the black-and-orange St George's ribbon that is traditionally associated with Victory Day.

Around 9,000 troops - including some 1,000 deployed in Ukraine - took part in Thursday's parade, which has been somewhat beleaguered since Russia launched its invasion.