Sunak warns university chiefs to protect Jewish students as pro-Palestine protests grow across UK campuses

8 May 2024, 23:14 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 00:30

Pro-Palestinian protests have been growing across campuses in the UK
Pro-Palestinian protests have been growing across campuses in the UK. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak is urging university chiefs to "crack down" on anti-Semitic abuse on campus as pro-Palestine protests grow across the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes amid fears that the growing number of pro-Palestine protests on university campuses could disrupt the life of Jewish students.

"Universities should be places of rigorous debate but also bastions of tolerance and respect for every member of their community," the Prime Minister said.

"A vocal minority on our campuses are disrupting the lives and studies of their fellow students and, in some cases, propagating outright harassment and antisemitic abuse. That has to stop."

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty
University Protests Spread Across UK In Solidarity With Palestine
University Protests Spread Across UK In Solidarity With Palestine. Picture: Getty

University leaders are being urged to take immediate disciplinary action if any student is found to have incited racial hatred or violence, and to contact the police if they believe a crime has been committed.

Pro-Palestine encampments have been set up by students at more than a dozen universities across the UK against the war in Gaza, including Cambridge and Oxford.

Read More: UK government 'deeply concerned and need to see credible military plans' after Israeli offensive on Rafah crossing

Read More: Labour MP Kate Osamor has whip restored after being suspended for Gaza comments

Mr Sunak, along with the Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Communities Secretary Michael Gove and Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, will call for a zero-tolerance approach to antisemitic abuse at universities.

Ahead of the meeting, Ms Keegan said: "I have made it absolutely clear that universities must crack down on antisemitic abuse and ensure that protests do not unduly disrupt university life."

She said she hoped it would help ensure that there are steps in place to protect Jewish students.

University students Gaza protests at SOAS
University students Gaza protests at SOAS. Picture: Alamy

In the autumn statement in November, the Chancellor announced that £7 million of extra support would be committed to tackle antisemitism in schools and universities.

Of this, £500,000 will be dedicated to supporting the work of the University Jewish Chaplaincy, which helps students deal with incidents of antisemitism and intimidation.

A number of student protests have been held across the UK over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Wednesday, an Edinburgh University student taking part in a hunger strike in protest against the war in Gaza said it was a "last resort" after other methods of protest failed.

The student is one of five people currently on hunger strike in the city, with more members of the university's Justice for Palestine Society due to join in the coming days.

Edinburgh University principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, urged the students on hunger strike not to risk their health.

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) has criticised encampment protests for creating a "hostile and toxic atmosphere" on campus for Jewish students.

On Tuesday, Edward Isaacs, president of the UJS, said "university inaction" against hateful language from protests "only serves to alienate Jewish students from campus".

Representatives from the UJS will also attend the meeting on Thursday to share experiences.

It is hoped the meeting with vice-chancellors will help to inform upcoming government guidance on combating antisemitism on campus.

The Office for Students (OfS) has committed to publishing the response to its consultation on a new condition of registration, which could give OfS the power to impose sanctions where there is clear evidence that universities are failing to take action to tackle harassment, including antisemitic abuse.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Biden (L), Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

US will stop supply of weapons to Israel if Rafah invasion goes ahead, Biden warns Netanyahu

John McDonnell and Mish Rahman have both questioned the move to accept Natalie Elphicke into the Labour party

Labour backlash after Keir Starmer welcomes former Tory Natalie Elphicke into party

Joe Biden

Biden says US won’t supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah

Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani to plead guilty in betting case

Armed forces at the scene

Bomb squad called and more than 100 homes evacuated after 'suspicious items' found by police as two arrested

The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship bringing the Olympic flame from Greece, sails past a container ship decorated with the Paris 2024 logo when approaching Marseille, southern France

Olympic torch begins journey across France after festive welcome in Marseille

Germany Politics Violence

German politician attacked amid concerns over violence ahead of EU elections

Russell Brand has posted a new picture of him hugging Bear Grylls in the Thames

Russell Brand hugs Bear Grylls in the River Thames after being baptised in a bid to ‘leave behind his sins’

Secretary of defence Lloyd Austin speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defence on Capitol Hill in Washington

Pentagon chief confirms US paused bomb shipment to Israel over Rafah concerns

Lauren Wasser lost both of her legs

Model, 24, issues stark warning to all women after losing both legs due to correct use of tampons

Georgia Harrison was the victim of Stephen Bear's revenge porn

Reality star Georgia Harrison says leaked sex tape filmed without consent by Stephen Bear 'spread like a house fire'

Supermarkets have been warned they must start selling items at the appropriate price levels

Grocery stores caught charging wrong prices for everyday staples including coffee and crisps - see full list of items

Andrew Tate has been served with civil proceedings papers at his home in Romania.

Four British women sue Andrew Tate over rape and physical assault allegations

Charles and Harry are not going to meet

King Charles and Prince Harry at London events just two miles apart - but no hope for reunion between father and son

Exclusive
John McDonnell and Mish Rahman have both questioned the move to accept Natalie Elphicke into the Labour party

John McDonnell 'shocked' by Natalie Elphicke defecting to Labour, as top official brands party 'dustbin for far right'

David Lammy has said that Trump's approach to Nato is “misunderstood”.

Donald Trump’s approach to European security is ‘misunderstood’, says Labour's David Lammy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys

'Anyone in my position would have had sex with good-looking teacher,' schoolboy, 15, tells police as she stands trial
Natalie Elphicke has defected to the Labour Party

'Monumental disloyalty’: Shocked MPs hit out at Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke's defection to Labour
Rebel Wilson has broken her silence on the pair's divorce.

Rebel Wilson breaks silence over Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher divorce following memoir speculation
Kate Osamor

Labour MP Kate Osamor has whip restored after being suspended for Gaza comments

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Israel reopens key Gaza crossing but UN says no aid has entered

Fani Willis

Georgia appeals court agrees to review ruling allowing DA to stay on Trump case

Auriol Grey leaves the Royal Courts of Justice today after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned

Disabled pedestrian who waved at cyclist before she fell into path of car ‘should never have been charged'
Monty Panesar quits George Galloway's Workers Party - one week after England cricketer is unveiled as candidate

Monty Panesar quits George Galloway's Workers Party - one week after England cricketer is unveiled as candidate
Israel Palestinians Campus Protest

Dozens arrested as police clear pro-Palestinian encampment at US university

John Swinney named Kate Forbes his deputy First Minister

Scotland's new leadership team: SNP's John Swinney sworn in as First Minister, with Kate Forbes named deputy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours

Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles for second time as he makes Prince William Colonel in Chief of his old regiment
Queen Camilla surprises children at a London primary school

Queen Camilla surprises children at London primary school as she visits to open Coronation library
Prince Harry will not meet Charles due to King's 'full programme' as Duke arrives in UK for Invictus Games ceremony

Prince Harry arrives back in Britain for Invictus Games event but won't meet King Charles or Prince William

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit