UK government 'deeply concerned and need to see credible military plans' after Israeli offensive on Rafah crossing

8 May 2024, 08:45

Claire Coutinho: 'We are deeply concerned about these actions...'

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The UK government is 'deeply concerned' about the assault on the Rafha crossing in Gaza and wants to see a 'credible military plan' from Israel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said it was an "awful situation" and

Nick asked the minister how important it was "as other allies of Israel are questioning the Rafha assault that the UK government sees a credible military plan as to what they hope to achieve there?"

She said it was vital for aid to still be able to get into Gaza, and "it's very important that we see this plan, and we are deeply concerned by these actions."

She revealed FCDO officials had been in contact with Israel to stress the need to see their plan.

The Minister was speaking to LBC's NIck Ferrari at Breakfast
The Minister was speaking to LBC's NIck Ferrari at Breakfast. Picture: LBC

The conversation comes after the Israeli military said that it has reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza - a key terminal for the entry of humanitarian aid that was closed nearly three days earlier after a Hamas rocket attack.

The attack happened over the weekend, killing four Israeli soldiers nearby.

An Israeli tank brigade seized the nearby Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Tuesday, and it remained closed.

Associated Press journalists heard sporadic explosions and gunfire in the area overnight, including two large blasts on Wednesday morning.

Rafah has been a vital conduit for humanitarian aid since the start of the war and is the only place where people can enter and exit.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Picture: Alamy

Israel now controls all of Gaza's border crossings for the first time since it withdrew troops and settlers from the territory nearly two decades ago.

Gaza's Health Ministry says at least 46 patients and wounded people who had been scheduled to leave for medical treatment have been left stranded.

UN agencies and aid groups have ramped up humanitarian assistance in recent weeks as Israel has lifted some restrictions and opened an additional crossing in the north under pressure from the US, its closest ally.

But aid workers say the closure of Rafah, which is the only gateway for the entry of fuel for trucks and generators, could have severe repercussions.

The UN says northern Gaza is already in a state of "full-blown famine".

The operation to capture the crossing appears to have been a limited incursion and not the start of the massive invasion of Rafah that Israel has promised.

But Israel has said it will expand the operation if ongoing indirect talks with Hamas over a cease-fire and hostage release fail to make progress.

The war began when Hamas militants breached Israel's defences on October 7 and swept through nearby army bases and farming communities, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250.

Hamas is still believed to be holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others after most of the rest were released during a November ceasefire.

The war has killed over 34,700 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials, and has driven some 80% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly warned Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching an invasion of Rafah.

But Mr Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners have threatened to bring down his government if he calls off an offensive or makes too many concessions in the ceasefire talks.

Rishi Sunak has also said the UK is "deeply concerned" about Israel's military activity in Gaza after the IDF said it had taken control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing on Tuesday.

Mr Sunak urged both Israel and Hamas to "continue talking" despite Israel saying earlier that it had rejected a Hamas ceasefire proposal as a "ruse".

A Foreign Office minister said the UK had not seen a "credible plan to protect civilians" in Rafah, where around a million people have been taking shelter from the war.

The Prime Minister said: "I've urged all parties to continue talking, negotiating and getting around the table, which they are doing.

"We need to give them the space to conclude these negotiations.

"We've been consistent in saying we want to see an immediate humanitarian pause so we can crucially get more aid in and release the hostages, and then use that pause to build a more lasting ceasefire. 

"That's been the efforts of all our diplomatic engagement."

Read more: Israel takes control of Rafah crossing in Gaza after dismissing Hamas' ceasefire proposal as 'ruse'

Read more: US paused bomb shipment to Israel over Rafah invasion concerns, official says

Smoke rises from a shopping centre following an Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Smoke rises from a shopping centre following an Israeli airstrike on Rafah. Picture: Getty
Smoke rises from a shopping centre following an Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Smoke rises from a shopping centre following an Israeli airstrike on Rafah. Picture: Getty

The IDF said on Tuesday that the Rafah crossing had been captured and cut off, with special forces now in the area.

It said 20 gunmen were killed and three tunnel shafts had been discovered by troops.

Israel's war cabinet confirmed late Monday that it had begun targeted strikes against Hamas in eastern Rafah.

World leaders previously urged Mr Netanyahu against the strikes on Rafah, warning of a humanitarian disaster.

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential building in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayyah)
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on residential building in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayyah). Picture: Alamy

Hamas said on Monday it would accept the latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

But Israel indicated it would not agree to the "softened" deal.

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike on the east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike on the east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024. Picture: Alamy
Palestinians celebrate in a streets of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, after Hamas announced it has accepted a truce proposal, May 6, 2024
Palestinians celebrate in a streets of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, after Hamas announced it has accepted a truce proposal, May 6, 2024. Picture: Getty
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a press briefing, March 26, 2024
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a press briefing, March 26, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Around a million Palestinians have found refuge in Rafah after Israel's strikes and military actions across the region, where people have been huddled into tents and overcrowded living spaces.

The conflict has driven around 80 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million from their homes and has destroyed several cities.

More than 34,500 people have been killed in Gaza, according to local health officials.

Israeli officials said those being ordered to evacuate Rafah would move from the city to a nearby Israel-declared humanitarian zone called Muwasi, a makeshift camp on the coast.

Tensions also escalated on Sunday when Hamas fired rockets at Israeli troops on the border with Gaza near Israel's main crossing for delivering humanitarian aid, killing four soldiers. Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes on Rafah killed 22 people, including children and two infants, according to a hospital.

See more More Latest News

See more Latest News

See more The News Explained

See more Royals

See more Highlights & Opinion

See more More Topics

