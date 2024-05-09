Exclusive

‘Shame on you Rishi Sunak’: Activist at centre of US campus protests criticises PM’s continued funding of Israel

9 May 2024, 08:04 | Updated: 9 May 2024, 08:07

US activist at centre of Columbia Gaza demo speaks to LBC

Alan Zycinski

By Alan Zycinski

American activist Cornel West has told LBC that leaders of UK universities should be proud of their "awakened" students setting up Gaza protest camps.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The American activist, philosopher and independent candidate for US President - who recently addressed crowds at the Columbia University demonstration which descended into chaos - spoke exclusively to us while visiting the University of Edinburgh.

He posed for photos on its grounds with students living in tents and taking part in hunger strikes over the situation in the Middle East.

His appearance comes amid reported "serious" concerns within the UK Government that these types of campus protests could escalate in a similar way they have in the States.

The Prime Minister has summoned university chiefs to a meeting later on Thursday, with demonstrations also underway in the likes of Bristol, Leeds, Warwick and London.

But Dr West said Rishi Sunak should be ashamed of himself - while the academic bosses he's meeting should be proud of their students.

Cornel West told LBC that Rishi Sunak should 'be ashamed'.
Cornel West told LBC that Rishi Sunak should 'be ashamed'. Picture: LBC

He said: "I think the UK Government and the American Government have a morally bankrupt policy. They're in denial about genocide. Genocide denying, to me, is morally bankrupt. And I don't see how they could not call into question their funding. The military and financial support of this kind of genocide.

"I would say [to the Prime Minister] shame on you. I would say what kind of moral fibre do you actually have that you could continue to fund this kind of massacring and murdering of people?

"And they would say, well, it's not a genocide. Well, whatever language you want to use. I would also say that these precious children that you see, if those children were British or Scottish or European or Israeli, would you have the same response?

"None of the students here are intentionally trying to intimidate anybody. Not at all.

Read more: John McDonnell 'shocked' by Natalie Elphicke defecting to Labour, as top official brands party 'dustbin for far right'

Read more: Donald Trump’s approach to European security is ‘misunderstood’, says Labour's David Lammy

"But I would say to the leaders that they ought to be proud of the students who are bearing witness because they're representing the best of the tradition of the University of Edinburgh. The leaders are in denial, they're representing the worse of the tradition of the University of Edinburgh."

The University of Edinburgh has released a full statement and statement from its Principal  - while demonstrators have published a list of their demands on X.

Last month the UK Government released the following readout of the Prime Minister’s latest conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“He reiterated the UK’s steadfast support for Israel’s security and for wider regional stability. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the UK for its rapid and robust support in the face of Iran’s reckless and dangerous attack on Saturday.

“The Prime Minister said Iran had badly miscalculated and was increasingly isolated on the global stage, with the G7 coordinating a diplomatic response. He stressed that significant escalation was in no one’s interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East. This was a moment for calm heads to prevail. 

Students living in tents and taking part in hunger strikes outside Edinburgh University over the situation in the Middle East.
Students living in tents and taking part in hunger strikes outside Edinburgh University over the situation in the Middle East. Picture: LBC

“On Gaza, the Prime Minister said he remained gravely concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis. The UK wanted to see a massive step change in aid access to flood Gaza with vital supplies, including Israel opening up new aid routes as quickly as possible.

“The Prime Minister said it was deeply disappointing that Hamas blocked a deal at the weekend that would have saved Palestinian lives and secured the safe release of hostages.”

Israel strongly rejects any accusations around a genocide.

Cornel West told LBC academic bosses they should be proud of their students over the protests.
Cornel West told LBC academic bosses they should be proud of their students over the protests. Picture: LBC

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Deaf toddler has hearing restored after world first gene therapy trial that could be 'potential cure'

Deaf toddler has hearing restored after world first gene therapy trial that could be 'potential cure'

Russia Putin Inauguration

Russia celebrates victory in World War II at Victory Day parade

Temperatures will soar as high as 26C over the weekend

Exact date UK will be hotter than Spain as temperatures set to soar to 26C

Kamonnan Thiamphanit, also known as Angela, died at the property

Mystery as family of Thai murder victim say her iPad played 'five hours of violent rap' before and after disappearance

Natalie Elphicke has clearly 'had a massive 180° change in views' as she was 'on right of Tory Party' minister tells LBC

Natalie Elphicke has clearly 'had a miraculous overnight massive 180 degree change in views' minister tells LBC

Survivor Henry De Los Rios Polania (L) and Daniel Anjorin (R) who died in the attack

'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault attacker says 'miracle' saved family as he was convinced they were 'going to die'

Rubiales will stand trial and faces over two years behind bars

Disgraced Spanish football boss Luis Rubiales to stand trial over Jenni Hermoso World Cup kiss and could face jail time

Waitrose executive director James Bailey said he thinks the era of cheap food is coming to an end

The ‘era of cheap food is over,’ warns Waitrose boss

Mr Zahawi announced he is stepping down

Tory exodus grows as former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi to stand down at next election in latest blow for Rishi Sunak

OLY Paris Torch Arrival

Torchbearers in Marseille to kick off Olympic flame’s journey across France

Harry was joined for the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother

Prince Harry backed by Diana's family at Invictus Games service after being snubbed by King twice during UK visit

Severe Weather Michigan

Powerful storms kill three as tornadoes tear through parts of US

Dodgers Ohtani Investigation Baseball

Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani will plead guilty in betting case

Joe Biden (L), Benjamin Netanyahu (R)

US will stop supply of weapons to Israel if Rafah invasion goes ahead, Biden warns Netanyahu

Labour is facing backlash after Natalie Elphicke was accepted into the party

Labour backlash after Keir Starmer welcomes former Tory Natalie Elphicke into party

Joe Biden

Biden says US won’t supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pro-Palestinian protests have been growing across campuses in the UK

Sunak warns university chiefs to protect Jewish students as pro-Palestine protests grow across UK campuses
Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara

Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani to plead guilty in betting case

Armed forces at the scene

Bomb squad called and more than 100 homes evacuated after 'suspicious items' found by police as two arrested
The Belem, the three-masted sailing ship bringing the Olympic flame from Greece, sails past a container ship decorated with the Paris 2024 logo when approaching Marseille, southern France

Olympic torch begins journey across France after festive welcome in Marseille

Germany Politics Violence

German politician attacked amid concerns over violence ahead of EU elections

Russell Brand has posted a new picture of him hugging Bear Grylls in the Thames

Russell Brand hugs Bear Grylls in the River Thames after being baptised in a bid to ‘leave behind his sins’
Secretary of defence Lloyd Austin speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defence on Capitol Hill in Washington

Pentagon chief confirms US paused bomb shipment to Israel over Rafah concerns

Lauren Wasser lost both of her legs

Model, 24, issues stark warning to all women after losing both legs due to correct use of tampons
Georgia Harrison was the victim of Stephen Bear's revenge porn

Reality star Georgia Harrison says leaked sex tape filmed without consent by Stephen Bear 'spread like a house fire'
Supermarkets have been warned they must start selling items at the appropriate price levels

Grocery stores caught charging wrong prices for everyday staples including coffee and crisps - see full list of items

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and Harry are not going to meet

King Charles and Prince Harry at London events just two miles apart - but no hope for reunion between father and son
Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours

Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles for second time as he makes Prince William Colonel in Chief of his old regiment
Queen Camilla surprises children at a London primary school

Queen Camilla surprises children at London primary school as she visits to open Coronation library

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit