Number of migrants arriving in UK in small boats nears 10,000 - 2,600 higher than this time last year

The number of small boats arriving in the UK is 2,600 higher than this time last year. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

The number of migrants arriving to Britain on small boats crossing the Channel is now about to reach 10,000 people.

This is 2,600 more than the total this time last year.

Approximately 103 people arrived yesterday in two boats, meaning the total so far, not including today's arrivals, is 9,803.

This is in comparison to 7,217 by the same date last year, and 8,693 in 2022, 3,112 in 2021 and 1,492 in 2020.

Women and children were pictured amongst others been taken off the first of the boats to reach the shore on Sunday morning.

They were transported to Dover on a Border Force vessel.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday May 17, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Labour's shadow immigration minister Stephen Kinnock said: "This milestone is yet more evidence that the Tories' plans are fundamentally failing.

"Thousands of people have crossed the Channel since the Government's Rwanda bill passed, with crossings up a third on last year already.

"The figures also show that criminal smuggler gangs are piling more and more people into each unseaworthy boat, putting lives at even greater risk."

It comes as last week Home Office agents detained the first set of illegal migrants headed for Rwanda.

Armoured Immigration Enforcement officials participated in several dramatic dawn raids across the UK, to recruit asylum seekers who made it across the Channel in small boats.

Groups of men were seen being handcuffed before being taken to one of seven immigration removal centres, and were kept there until being deported to Africa.

Under the codename 'Operation Vector', approximately 800 immigration agents were involved in the effort, which will involve flights taking off in nine to eleven weeks, with 2,143 asylum seekers targeted.

Asylum seekers who have made the journey have been receiving Home Office letters communicating that they risk being flown to Rwanda as they failed to find asylum in the first "safe country" they visited.

The new law passed through Parliament last month and is intended to ensure asylum seekers will be put on a one-way flight to Kigali.

Asylum seekers who have made the journey have been receiving Home Office letters communicating that they risk being flown to Rwanda as they failed to find asylum in the first "safe country" they visited. . Picture: Alamy

But Britain's Supreme Court says Rwanda is an unsafe country to send migrants to.

Today a Home Office spokesman said: "The unacceptable number of people who continue to cross the Channel demonstrates exactly why we must get flights to Rwanda off the ground as soon as possible.

"We continue to work closely with French police who are facing increasing violence and disruption on their beaches as they work tirelessly to prevent these dangerous, illegal and unnecessary journeys.

"Last year they stopped 26,000 people from reaching our shores.

"We remain committed to building on the successes that saw arrivals drop by more than a third last year, including tougher legislation and agreements with international partners, in order to save lives and stop the boats."