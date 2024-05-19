Exact dates weather to hit 30C with 'big and historical heatwave' expected

19 May 2024, 11:31

UK temperatures could hit 30C
UK temperatures could hit 30C. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits are set to enjoy temperatures of up to 30C this summer, with the warm weather to follow up on a largely disappointing spring.

June is likely to be warm for much of the UK, as is the end of May, according to a British forecaster.

Exacta Weather said that high pressure over the late May bank holiday weekend "will see top temperatures rising up towards or in excess of the mid-20s".

And at the end of May and start of June, "high pressure... could also see temperatures surging to some much higher values and potentially in excess of 30 Celsius or more for the first time this year," the forecaster said.

But the period of hot weather "does not mean a clear and entirely hot summer throughout".

Read more: Exact dates hot weather to return with temperatures to reach high 20s in 'mini-heatwave'

Read more: Met Office gives verdict on May half-term as temperatures set to increase after days of heavy rain and thunder

Sunbathers and walkers in Hyde Park, London
Sunbathers and walkers in Hyde Park, London. Picture: Alamy

The forecaster said that "we are also expecting some quite indifferent weather at times throughout this summer and away from these projected periods of heat during the first half of summer this year".

Nevertheless the start of June "does now look favourably warm to hot at times... with the potential for a very BIG and maybe even historical heatwave within this same period".

Exacta weather added that "some projections have identified a potentially hot period of weather around mid-July, and this could last for an extended period, and during this time, there is no reason we couldn’t see temperatures in the mid-to high-30Cs.

"Temperatures are likely to be above-average for the month as a whole."

Glasgow, Scotland, UK. 18th May, 2024: UK Weather: Hot weather saw an arrival of summer as locals and tourists in the city took to thecity centre. Credit Gerard Ferry/Alamy Live News
Glasgow, Scotland, UK. 18th May, 2024: UK Weather: Hot weather saw an arrival of summer as locals and tourists in the city took to thecity centre. Credit Gerard Ferry/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office has a more cautious forecast, predicting rain showers for the period as well as sun.

The long-range forecast reads: “Most likely an unsettled start to the period with western showers and eastern rain, potentially heavy in the northeast, before a transient settled spell late in the week.

“Early in the bank holiday weekend a band of rain, heavy at times moves in from the west, becoming weaker as it moves east becoming more showery in nature with scattered showers also following.

Alphington near Exeter, Devon, UK. 19th May, 2024. UK Weather: Buttercups and sunshine at Alphington near Exeter, Devon. Pictured Raich Keene. Credit: nidpor/Alamy Live News
Alphington near Exeter, Devon, UK. 19th May, 2024. UK Weather: Buttercups and sunshine at Alphington near Exeter, Devon. Pictured Raich Keene. Credit: nidpor/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

“Into the new week increasingly settled conditions more likely for most, though rain may threaten north-western areas early on whilst some southern or eastern areas occasionally less settled with showers more likely later in the period though there will be some sunshine between times, the best of this in south-western parts.

“Temperatures are likely to be a little above average, but some large spatial differences are likely.”

