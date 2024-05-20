Good news if you missed the Northern Lights as aurora borealis set to return to UK skies

Aurora borealis (northern lights), boreal forest, Yellowknife environs, NWT, Canada. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Good news for anyone who missed the aurora borealis last weekend as more of the spectacular natural light show is on the way.

Forecasters say the Northern Lights could be visible again during the second half of May.

The Met Office says a geomagnetic storm is expected to hit earth within the next fortnight.

Krista Hammond, a space weather expert for the Met Office, said more solar activity would mean a strong chance of sightings “in the coming weeks, months and years”.

She added the sunspot region will be rotated back towards earth in 10 to 12 days, increasing the chances for further geomagnetic storms and displays of the Northern Lights.

“The sunspot region will be be coming back round on to the Earth-facing side of the sun,” she said.

A strong solar storm creates a bright display of the northern lights at Beadnell in Northumberland. Picture: Alamy

The sun is currently in the most active period of its 11-year cycle.

She explained: “We’re currently at solar maximum and we’re seeing more sunspots. If we see more sunspots, we see this increased frequency in space weather and therefore the aurora.”

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

