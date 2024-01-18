LBC Views: Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

18 January 2024, 18:32

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda
Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yes, the first stage of the Commons clash is now done, and after much public flapping, the rebels all folded.

The Government won last night's vote comfortably, and will feel a small boost by sending it off to the House of Lords, unamended.

That will be short-lived as the Lords gears up to try and rip it to pieces.

One Government official told me this week: "God only knows what they will try to do it now."

LBC hears that the Government will, as expected, put the foot on the gas to push it through as quickly as possible to give them the best chance of having time for the policy to actually take off, so to speak.

The bill will face pressure from Peers – spying a policy not actually in the Tory manifesto and thus more vulnerable – to try and heavily water it down.

Read more: 'I didn't mix anything up at all': Thérèse Coffey defends criticism after Rwanda gaffe in Commons debate

Conversations have already started about what that looks like and where to best target those attacks.

But the PM will be aware that confidence in his leadership is still wobbly.

I reported today how several Tory MPs are said to have put letters of no confidence in the PM in following the saga over the last 48 hours of votes.

Some, I'm told, finally put them in after holding off at the end of last year, hopeful that the prime minister would listen to their concerns and tweak the law.

They feel led up the garden path, looking silly.

The idea, which is currently on the fringes of the Conservative party, that they may have one final crack to change leader before the election, if the polls stay this dire, will look more attractive as the year goes on and MPs start to stare defeat in the face.

Read more: Rishi Sunak warns Lords not to 'frustrate will of the people' over Rwanda plan as he brushes off no confidence votes

Time is running out for Sunak to shift the polls, which are still sticking so far behind Labour, seemingly no matter what they do.

Even the New Year tax cuts have failed to deliver the intended effect.

Will the Budget have any further success? It will have to be 'big bang' to have a chance.

There's just not the spare cash in the Treasury coffers to do that.

Meanwhile, the ongoing criticism of the Rwanda policy's climbing cost will go on too.

I asked the prime minister today if he would ask the Rwandans for a refund if no flights ever take off.

Unsurprisingly, he dodged the question, and insisted he was "fighting every day" to get the flights off in the first place.

But the mounting bill for a policy which has so far sent no one to Rwanda will only pile further pressure on.

As a former Chancellor, he will be eyeing that closely – especially when he wants any spare pennies to make those much-desired tax cuts in just a few weeks.

For Downing Street, however, there will surely be serious concerns about the strength of rebellion we saw earlier this week.

That 58 Tory MPs were prepared to defy the government should really worry those surrounding the prime minister.

Their whipping operation was better, they were more organised, and their media operation was strong.

They will be prepared to move again, and No10 must be ready for the next round, or risk a knock out blow.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Mr Bates vs The Post Office: Community Power in action, writes Kim Samuel

Mr Bates vs The Post Office: The drama is community power in action, writes Kim Samuel

2 hours ago

Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

4 hours ago

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

4 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

Ages ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

Ages ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene in Little Britain Street off Capel Street

Man killed in explosion at Dublin homeless hostel, as police probe cause of the blast

Fish and chips could be under threat

'Weaponising food': Britains' fish and chips 'under threat from Russia' as Putin considers tearing up decades-old deal
Prince Harry has been urged to call his family after Kate's hospital stay

Prince Harry urged to call royals as King Charles and Kate Middleton face hospital spells

Three women have been jailed for their treatment of vulnerable children at Smyllum House orphanage in the 60s and 70s.

Nuns jailed for ‘cruel treatment’ of orphans after hitting them with rosary beads and making one eat own vomit
Sven-Göran Eriksson and Nancy Dell'Olio

Sven-Göran Eriksson's ex Nancy Dell'Olio 'didn't know he had a year to live' and 'plans to reunite with him'
A man has been arrested in connection with Daniel Khalife's alleged escape from HMP Wandsworth.

Man arrested on suspicion of assisting Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from HMP Wandsworth

Bronson Battersby was found dead after his father suffered a heart attack

Police watchdog to investigate whether officers 'missed opportunities' over death of two-year-old Bronson Battersby
Port Talbot steel works

Up to 2,800 jobs at Port Talbot steel plant will be cut after Tata presses ahead with plans to close blast furnaces
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again 18/01

Queen Camilla has spoken out on the King's procedure.

Charles 'fine' and ‘looking forward to getting back to work’: Camilla returns to duties amid royals' health problems