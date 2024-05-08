Exclusive

John McDonnell 'shocked' by Natalie Elphicke defecting to Labour, as top official brands party 'dustbin for far right'

John McDonnell and Mish Rahman have both questioned the move to accept Natalie Elphicke into the Labour party. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kit Heren

John McDonnell has said he is "shocked" by Natalie Elphicke defecting to Labour from the Conservatives because of previous comments she made that have "nothing to do with Labour values."

Mr McDonnell, a sitting Labour MP who served as Shadow Chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn, said he was a "great believer in the powers of conversion, but I think even this one would have strained the generosity of spirit of John the Baptist".

Ms Elphicke, the Dover MP, crossed the floor of the House of Commons to sit on the Labour benches on Wednesday, surprising Conservative and Labour members alike.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "delighted" to welcome her to his party - but Mr McDonnell said the move was a "stunt", and a senior Labour official called the party a "dustbin for the far-right" after her move. Several Conservative MPs have also criticised the defection, with one telling LBC Ms Elphicke's move was "ridiculous."

Mr McDonnell told LBC's Andrew Marr: "It certainly is a stunt that damages the Tories, there's no doubt about that, but it also has implications for the Labour Party as well, because of the views that Natalie Elphicke has expressed in the past, and some of which I don't think the party should be associated with.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with former Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke in his parliamentary office in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

"Attacks on migrants, the support for the Rwanda scheme which Labour has opposed. Other things like can you remember when [England forward Marcus] Rashford missed that penalty in the Euro matches and then she basically condemned him for playing politics, his campaign for free school meals, I thought that to be honest, has nothing to do with Labour values."

Mr McDonnell said that Ms Elphicke being able to join Labour meant that Sir Keir Starmer should restore the whip to Diane Abbott and Mr Corbyn.

He added: "The Labour Party is a membership party, and always will be no matter who is the leader. But the two examples of Diane and Jeremy, there is no argument now that they should have the whip withdrawn. That should be done instantly, I believe, because if you look at Jeremy and Diane's record, they've been standing up for socialist principles.

"They've devoted their life to the Labour Party. And that means I think they deserve to have the whip restored. And in the context of welcoming Natalie Elphicke, what does that say about judgement that has taken place at the moment?"

He said that restoring the whip to Ms Abbott and Mr Corbyn would "rebalance things" in the minds of voters, who might be dismayed by Ms Elphicke joining the party.

Ms Elphicke crossed the floor in the Commons just moments before Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

In a statement, Ms Elphicke said that under Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives had become a "byword for incompetence and division." She added that the Labour Party has changed "out of all recognition". She is set to stand down at the next election.

The defection is the latest blow for the Conservatives - who lost Dan Poulter MP to Labour last month over concerns for the NHS. Several Tory MPs have said they were surprised and upset by the move, given that she was considered to be on the right of the party.

But the move appears to be causing a stir on the left of the Labour party.

In addition to Mr McDonnell's comments, NEC Mish Rahman told LBC's Tom Swarbrick: "I'm all for people changing their views when they realise that they've got things wrong but the problem here for me is, Miss Elphicke hasn't changed her views. Her statement today says she doesn't think Sunak has gone far enough.

"To me it's Labour who has changed to a position where her anti immigrant supporters, of Thatcherite economics, feel at home in the Labour party."

He said of Ms Elphicke: "This isn't any old centrist Tory...

"From Starmer's decision today, he wants Labour to be a dustbin for far right Tory politicians who have inflected colossal damage on our country

"She is a far right ERG member, an equality and human rights banning, migrant bashing, Rwanda deportation fetishist, anti abortion, trade union hating...

"I'd rather beat every Tory,... the whole country wants to get rid of Tories, instead Starmer wants them in his Parliamentary party, who can explain that? You couldn't make it up.

"There was another one last week I'd never heard of.... it just stinks to me.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke. Picture: Alamy

"I don't see what Labour benefit from accepting these Tories, what endorsements they are going to provide to Labour... Labour are miles ahead, we are not just defeating Tories but everything they've done wrong.

"We are voting for Labour to get rid of the Tories... who are making our lives miserable. If Keir Starmer keeps on recruiting these Tories into the Parliamentary party when we are saying the country's changed, we won't be sending the right message to voters."

Conservative MP Neil O'Brien told Tom that Ms Elphicke's defection was "ridiculous".

He added: "I think everyone assumes that she has been promised a peerage, because she spent the last five years slating the Leader of the Opposition, saying that he was weak on immigration, that he would be totally open borders on the small boats, that he was hopeless on legal migration."

"I mean, she has been more aggressive on this issue and incredibly critical of the Labour Party again and again and again.

A Labour spokesperson said the party was "very happy" to welcome Natalie Elphicke despite some of her previous comments, which a party spokesman said had been "dealt with previously".

The spokesman said he is confident Ms Elphicke shares Labour's values and that there are no skeletons in the closet.

Pressed on whether all Labour MPs are happy about her joining, he said: "It's a sign of the progress that we've made that people recognise that on some of the key challenges facing the country, the Tories have failed.

"And here is someone who is willing to make the significant step of switching across to Keir Starmer's changed Labour Party, and that's something we're very happy to see."

Sir Keir said: "I'm delighted to welcome Natalie Elphicke to the Labour Party.

"She's got a strong track record on issues such as housing, she's on the frontline when it comes to the crisis of small boats."

He added: "And I say to every Tory voter who feels that they want to be part of a national mission to change our country for the better that the project we've built here in this changed Labour Party is a project that I hope they would feel they could get behind."