'Monumental disloyalty’: Shocked MPs hit out at Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke's defection to Labour

8 May 2024, 16:41

Natalie Elphicke has defected to the Labour Party
Natalie Elphicke has defected to the Labour Party. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Natalie Elphicke's defection from the Conservative to the Labour Party has prompted a wave of negative reaction from across the political spectrum, with one fellow Tory MP describing it as a "monumental demonstration of disloyalty".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Elphicke crossed the floor in the Commons just moments before Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday in a shock move.

In a statement, Ms Elphicke said under Rishi Sunak, the Conservatives have become a "byword for incompetence and division."

She added that the Labour Party has changed "out of all recognition".

The defection is the latest blow for the Conservatives - who lost Dan Poulter MP to Labour last month over concerns for the NHS - however some have questioned how much Ms Elphicke's values align with those of the party.

The Labour leader has welcomed the Dover and Deal MP
Natalie Elphicke said the Labour Party has changed "out of all recognition". Picture: Alamy

Tech minister Saqib Bhatti told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that the move was "very odd".

"Natalie will have to make her peace with the people she's surrounded herself with," he added.

Rail minister, Huw Merriman said he was "taken aback" by her decision, claiming she doesn't have much in common with her new colleagues.

Fellow Kent MP Sir Roger Gale echoed this sentinment.

"So far as I can see Mrs Elphicke has absolutely nothing in common with either the old or the ‘re-invented’ Labour Party," he said."

"I would like to think that she will not be dishonourable enough to accept a peerage from Mr Starmer and it will be interesting to see if she has the courage to fight her Dover seat as a socialist."

The Thanet MP also said: "Having given Mrs Elphicke considerable personal support at the time when she most needed it I think it is fair to say that her monumental demonstration of disloyalty to her former friends warrants mild disappointment!"

Sir Roger was among one of five Tory MPs found to have breached the code of conduct over an attempt to influence legal proceedings.

The politicians sent a letter to senior judges before a hearing on the release of pre-sentencing character references for Charlie Elphicke.

The Conservatives' Steve Baker said he was also surprised at the move, given that Ms Elphicke was considered to be on the right of the Conservative party.

Watch Again: Mish Rahman joins Tom Swarbrick

Meanwhile Mish Rahman, a left-wing member of Labour's national executive committee, said that the party accepting Ms Elphicke showed the party was becoming a "dustbin for far-right Tory politicians who have inflicted colossal damage on the country".

He told Tom that "it's not in the public interest to sweep up Tories that are rejected up and down the country into your parliamentary party."

Caller shares discomfort with Natalie Elphicke's defection

One caller, who is a Labour Party member, shared his discomfort with the defection with LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

"I think essentially we just do need to have people who at least agree with us on our values of compassion," he said.

The caller added she may have "reached her own road to Damascus" but doubts her values align with those of the party given her typically hard stance on issues such as immigration and small boats.

Read more: Monty Panesar quits George Galloway's Workers Party - one week after England cricketer is unveiled as candidate

But some were more positive about Ms Elphicke joining Labour.

The leader of the Dover District Council welcomed the move, despite the "scepticism" he shares with a number in the party over her past views.

Councillor Kevin Mills, council leader and Labour member for Buckland, said news of the Conservative MP for Dover's defection came as a surprise.

"It's not something I would have expected to hear", he told the PA news agency, adding: "Do I think she'll be the last? Probably not.

"She believes this country has been let down by the Government and has been quite clear that the only government she can see taking us forward - providing fairness, opportunity, housing - is a Labour government under Keir Starmer."

Oliver Richardson, a Conservative member of the council, branded Ms Elphicke "a turncoat".

A Labour spokesperson "very happy" to welcome Natalie Elphicke despite some of her previous comments, which a party spokesman said have been "dealt with previously".

It was put to him that she had sought to influence a judge in the case of her ex-husband.

The spokesman told reporters: "All of those issues have been dealt with previously, both in Parliament and in public."

On her comment that Mr Elphicke had been punished for being attracted to women, he said: "Natalie can speak to her own remarks on that and she has spoken extensively about that case, and I don't have anything to add to what she has said on that subject."

The spokesman said he is confident Ms Elphicke shares Labour's values and that there are no skeletons in the closet.

Pressed on whether all Labour MPs are happy about her joining, he said: "It's a sign of the progress that we've made that people recognise that on some of the key challenges facing the country, the Tories have failed.

"And here is someone who is willing to make the significant step of switching across to Keir Starmer's changed Labour Party, and that's something we're very happy to see."

Sir Keir said: "I'm delighted to welcome Natalie Elphicke to the Labour Party.

"She's got a strong track record on issues such as housing, she's on the frontline when it comes to the crisis of small boats."

He added: "And I say to every Tory voter who feels that they want to be part of a national mission to change our country for the better that the project we've built here in this changed Labour Party is a project that I hope they would feel they could get behind."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Supermarkets have been warned they must start selling items at the appropriate price levels

Grocery stores caught charging wrong prices for everyday staples including coffee and crisps - see full list of items

Andrew Tate has been served with civil proceedings papers at his home in Romania.

Four British women sue Andrew Tate over rape and physical assault allegations

Charles and Harry are not going to meet

King Charles beams as he hosts first garden party of the year - with Prince Harry at St Paul's for Invictus service

Exclusive
John McDonnell and Mish Rahman have both questioned the move to accept Natalie Elphicke into the Labour party

John McDonnell 'shocked' by Natalie Elphicke defecting to Labour, as top official brands party 'dustbin for far right'

David Lammy has said that Trump's approach to Nato is “misunderstood”.

Donald Trump’s approach to European security is ‘misunderstood’, says Labour's David Lammy

Rebecca Joynes is accused of having sex with teenage boys

'Anyone in my position would have had sex with good-looking teacher,' schoolboy, 15, tells police as she stands trial

Rebel Wilson has broken her silence on the pair's divorce.

Rebel Wilson breaks silence over Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher divorce following memoir speculation

Kate Osamor

Labour MP Kate Osamor has whip restored after being suspended for Gaza comments

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt and Rafah, southern Gaza Strip

Israel reopens key Gaza crossing but UN says no aid has entered

Fani Willis

Georgia appeals court agrees to review ruling allowing DA to stay on Trump case

Auriol Grey leaves the Royal Courts of Justice today after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned

Disabled pedestrian who waved at cyclist before she fell into path of car ‘should never have been charged'

Monty Panesar quits George Galloway's Workers Party - one week after England cricketer is unveiled as candidate

Monty Panesar quits George Galloway's Workers Party - one week after England cricketer is unveiled as candidate

Israel Palestinians Campus Protest

Dozens arrested as police clear pro-Palestinian encampment at US university

John Swinney named Kate Forbes his deputy First Minister

Scotland's new leadership team: SNP's John Swinney sworn in as First Minister, with Kate Forbes named deputy

Rattapon Sanrak founder of the Highland Cafe prepares a flower bud of marijuana for a customer, at Highland cafe shop in Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand’s PM wants to outlaw cannabis two years after drug was decriminalised

Rebecca Joynes was pictured with a pink baby's bonnet tucked into the waistband of her trousers.

Teacher, 30, tucks pink baby’s bonnet into her trousers as she arrives at court accused of ‘grooming’ schoolboy

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Cleverly said that the Russian defence attache is set to be expelled for spying

UK to expel Russian defence attaché for spying for the Kremlin, Home Secretary announces

Rescue workers search the site of a building collapse in George, South Africa

Dozens still missing after South Africa building collapse

TSB is closing 36 more branches

TSB to close 36 branches and axe 250 jobs in fresh shake-up - is your local affected?

Auriol Grey leaves the Royal Courts of Justice today after having her conviction for the manslaughter of Celia Ward overturned

Pedestrian who shouted at cyclist to ‘get off the f***ing pavement’ has manslaughter conviction overturned
Robert Hiscoe, 37, was killed after an attack at The Butterbowl in Farnley, Leeds, on Sunday

'Local hero' who raised thousands for NHS during Covid pandemic is killed in Leeds pub attack
Rescuers work at a damaged building after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine

Russia hits Ukraine’s power grid with ‘massive’ attack

Natalie Elphicke

Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke defects to Labour and hits out at 'failing' government - read her statement in full
Germany Politics Violence

German politician attacked amid concerns over violence ahead of EU elections

Natalie Elphicke MP has defected to the Labour Party

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke defects to Labour and slams 'broken promises' of Sunak's 'tired government'
The couple 'dine and dashed' from a series of establishments in Wales

Britain's worst dine and dash couple plead guilty to dodging over £1,000 of bills in spree across restaurants in Wales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been snubbed by the royal family twice in hours

Prince Harry snubbed by King Charles for second time as he makes Prince William Colonel in Chief of his old regiment
Queen Camilla surprises children at a London primary school

Queen Camilla surprises children at London primary school as she visits to open Coronation library
Prince Harry will not meet Charles due to King's 'full programme' as Duke arrives in UK for Invictus Games ceremony

Prince Harry arrives back in Britain for Invictus Games event but won't meet King Charles or Prince William

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit