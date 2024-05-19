Iranian president suffers 'hard helicopter landing', as rescue teams rush to the scene

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A helicopter carrying the president of Iran has had a "hard landing" in his helicopter, with rescue teams rushing to the scene.

Ebrahim Raisi was travelling in Iran's East Azerbaijan province near Jolfa, a city on the border with with the country of Azerbaijan.

That is around 375 miles northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Emergency services are heading to the scene, but bad weather is hampering their progress.

It is unclear what exactly has happened to Mr Raisi, and how "hard" the landing was.

The country's Fars news agency urged Iranians to pray for Raisi.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmed Vahidi said: "After inaugurating the dam, the president was returning when the helicopter carrying him had a hard landing due to the foggy weather in the area.

"Several rescue teams are on their way to the incident area, but due to the foggy and bad weather conditions, it will take time to reach the helicopter," he said.

President Ebrahim Raisi. Picture: Alamy

Mr Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early on Sunday to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

The dam is the third one that the two nations built on the Aras River.

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Ebrahim Raisi, right, shakes hands with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev. Picture: Alamy

Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them.

Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Ebrahim Raisi, left, speaks with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev on the inauguration of dam of Qiz Qalasi on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Raisi, 63, is a hardliner who formerly led the country's judiciary.

He has been president since August 2021.

He is viewed as a protege of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some analysts have suggested he could replace the 85-year-old leader after his death or resignation from the role.