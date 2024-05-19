D-Day parachute jump scaled down due to lack of aircraft, as RAF bosses scramble to fill gaps

19 May 2024, 15:20

Just a single plane was available, however defence sources said they were optimistic more could be located
Just a single plane was available, however defence sources said they were optimistic more could be located. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Defence chiefs are attempting to get more planes for a planned D-Day 80th anniversary parachute drop, as the RAF's fleet is limited due to the current crises in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hundreds of paratroopers were meant to appear in Normandy on 5 June in commemoration of their Second World War predecessors, however the plans have had to be scaled down due to a lack of aircraft.

Just a single plane was available, but defence sources told the Mail they were optimistic that more could be located.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps requested an urgent review and said it showed the need for more military spending.

He said: "I've no doubt at all we'll have additional planes there... It's one of the reasons why I have successfully argued to get £75bn more in cash terms into our armed forces because I think you do need to be doing more of these things."

Read More: Wes Streeting vows to create 2 million more NHS appointments in first year of Labour government to cut backlog

Read More: 'This isn't about money, people died': Infected blood victim calls Jeremy Hunt payout announcement 'sinister'

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stretched Nato activity, making resources harder to access, and the RAF's transport aircraft are also being deployed in dropping aid into Gaza.

Former defence minister Tobias Elwood said the stripped back memorial jump showed the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) new funding strategy.

"As things stand, the paras' hopes of putting on a large-scale multi-plane parachute drop has been limited to a single aircraft and just 100 of them jumping out," he said.

"The issue demonstrates a sad and simple truth - today's RAF lacks heavy lift transport capacity after all Hercules transport fleet, which served our nation so well for more than 50 years, was scrapped to save money."

A spokesperson for the MoD said: "D-Day 80 will offer a comprehensive programme of tributes from today's armed forces to their forebears with a significant amount of activity in both France and the UK, involving thousands of personnel, Royal Air Force flypasts, and Royal Navy vessels."

The Labour MP and ex-defence minister Kevin Jones asked Mr Shapps to fix the issue.

He : "Veterans who took part in the historic operation on the blood-soaked Normandy beaches and the Nazi-infested territory beyond it will rightly be furious that 80 years on, the MoD can't provide enough planes.

"Grant Shapps should pull his finger out and sort this immediately."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ed Dwight

America’s first black astronaut candidate finally goes to space 60 years later

Iran

Helicopter carrying Iran’s president suffers ‘hard landing’

Damage is seen on the front of the cruise ship which was involved in a Danube River accident earlier in Hungary

Two dead and five missing after Danube boat collision in Hungary

Russia Ukraine War

At least 11 killed as Russia continues offensive in Ukraine

Police forensic officers inspect the entrance of the Harry Winston jewellery after a robbery in Paris

‘Several million euros’ of jewels taken in armed heist at luxury Paris boutique

Breaking
Iran's president is missing after a helicopter he was travelling in had a "hard landing" - with sources in Tehran warning his life is in danger.

Iranian president's 'life at risk' as Ebrahim Raisi missing after helicopter suffers 'hard landing'

Israel Palestinians

Women and children die in Israeli air strike on Gaza

Scammers have targeted people affected by the water crisis

Scammers target victims of Devon water crisis, as South West Water boosts payouts after backlash

Kinshasa

Army says it has foiled a coup in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital

v

'How many victims are there?' asks mum of teen taught by sex predator Rebecca Joynes after she groomed two boys

Ovingham Bridge

Teen boy dies after 'jumping in river to rescue friend who fell into water while playing on rope swing'

The scene on Streatham Common

18-year-old in 'life threatening condition' after stabbing in Streatham Common playground

A pro-palestinian protest

Pro-Palestine marches 'could be shut down by police' under new plans, amid anti-Semitism and disruption concerns

Wes Streeting has said that the NHS is a 'service, not a shrine'

Wes Streeting vows to create 2 million more NHS appointments in first year of Labour government to cut backlog

UK temperatures could hit 30C

Exact dates weather to hit 30C with 'big and historical heatwave' expected

Victims are campaigning for compensation - and the results of the public inquiry will be announced on Monday

What is the infected blood scandal? What you need to know about 'worst NHS treatment disaster'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Shapps has said the world needs to know Israel's plans for Gaza

'The world needs to know': Grant Shapps urges Israel to reveal plan for Gaza after war with Hamas ends
File photo of the Ovingham Bridge across the River Tyne

Boy, 14, dies and another, 13, in critical condition after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne
Giovanni Pernice's dance partner Amanda Abbington quit Strictly

Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'stamped on Amanda Abbington's foot' in 'bruising' training, as dancer vows to 'clear his name'
Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine and Russia launch multiple drone attacks on each other

South West Water's Susan Davy has apologised for the Devon water crisis

Water boss apologises to customers after 'hundreds' fall ill, as she says parasite crisis 'shouldn't have happened'
Abortion

Judge to consider Ohio law banning nearly all abortions

Patricia and Buster Price

Pensioners forced out of their home by 'flood' of sewage - and say Thames Water blamed them
Infected blood victim Bill Wright has criticised the payout scheme

'This isn't about money, people died': Infected blood victim calls Jeremy Hunt payout announcement 'sinister'
NRA Convention Trump

Donald Trump makes election pitch to gun owners after NRA endorsement

The boys got into trouble in the water near Ovingham Bridge

Two teenage boys missing after getting into trouble in River Tyne, as rescue teams and helicopter scrambled to search

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit