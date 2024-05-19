Exclusive

'This isn't about money, people died': Infected blood victim calls Jeremy Hunt payout announcement 'sinister'

19 May 2024, 08:29 | Updated: 19 May 2024, 09:43

Infected blood victim Bill Wright has criticised the payout scheme
Infected blood victim Bill Wright has criticised the payout scheme. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A victim of the infected blood scandal has criticised the Chancellor's compensation announcement, telling LBC that it "isn't about money... thousands of people died".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tens of thousands of people were infected with contaminated blood or blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s. Around 3,000 are known to have died, but many more who unwittingly contracted hepatitis C may also have died.

The scandal - dubbed the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS - has been the subject of the biggest ever public inquiry in the UK.

Jeremy Hunt announced the compensation money the day before the inquiry announces its final report on Monday.

Bill Wright warned LBC's Matthew Wright that the government's payout should not take focus away from the human aspect of the scandal. Mr Hunt said that he wanted to have "close engagement" with the victims and their families.

Read More: Jeremy Hunt says £10bn infected blood payouts fulfil promise to constituent who died due to scandal

Read More: I waited 30 years to witness a vote on the Infected Blood scandal, and still the fight isn't over

"I think tomorrow will be an earthquake" says chairman of Haemophilia Scotland

Mr Wright, who was given infected blood in the 1980s and has recently been diagnosed with liver cancer, said: "This is quite a sinister move by government to try and talk today and tomorrow about money. This is about people, this is about thousands of people dying.

"This is about thousands of people being not just physically harmed, or very badly meant mentally harmed.

"This is about people who've asked questions like me over the years, and places where questions do not want to be asked."

Mr Wright, the chairman of advocacy group Haemophilia Scotland, was given contaminated Factor 8 blood in 1986.

He developed hepatitis C, and two years later was told he may have only ten years to live.

Mr Wright said: "I have found since over the years, that there were many people who like me, who were completely isolated.

"You know, you didn't know what was happening with other people. And one of the things we've learned, of course, is that some people went for years, possibly even decades in ignorance, that they contracted the virus, because no medical professional told them that."

Mr Wright went on several different drugs to try to cure his hepatitis, and eventually in 2015 found one that worked for him.

But his liver had been scarred and he was left with cirrhosis, and in the past couple of months was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, a kind of liver cancer.

He said that Monday's report announcement would be an "earthquake".

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivers a speech in Westminster in London, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivers a speech in Westminster in London, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Picture: Alamy

Announcing a compensation package for victims in an interview in The Sunday Times, Mr Hunt told of how he promised to "sort" a fair and full settlement during a meeting with campaigner Mike Dorricott in 2014.

Mr Dorricott was 46 at the time, and had learned just weeks before meeting Mr Hunt that he had terminal liver cancer - a disease linked to the hepatitis C he contracted as a teenager from contaminated Factor 8 blood products.

After telling his family the news that he only had months to live, he visited the then health secretary, Mr Hunt, in Whitehall.

He told the future Chancellor he was angry that infected patients and their families had not received a full and fair settlement.

Towards the end of the meeting, Mr Hunt shook his hand and said: "Don't worry about this, we'll sort it."

Just a few months later, Mr Dorricott died, aged just 47.

Mr Hunt told The Sunday Times that a new compensation package - expected to be at least £10 billion - for those affected by the scandal will be "thanks to Mike more than anyone else".

He added: And it's one of the saddest things that he's not around to see it."

The Chancellor told the paper that Mr Dorricott was "so gentle, so decent".

Infected blood victims and campaigners protest on College Green in Westminster, London calling for action on compensation payments for victims of the infected blood scandal. Picture date: Wednesday February 28, 2024.
Infected blood victims and campaigners protest on College Green in Westminster, London calling for action on compensation payments for victims of the infected blood scandal. Picture date: Wednesday February 28, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"I imagine after that meeting that Mike thought that he'd been fobbed off by yet another politician giving him the runaround," he said, adding: "But what Mike didn't know was that he really had made a huge impression on me."

Mr Hunt said the money will be funded through Government borrowing, and that the package could be unveiled as soon as Tuesday - when the final report of the inquiry is due to be published.

He said the Government would look "very sympathetically" on any request from the victims or families for a national memorial.

"What we want to do after Monday is very close engagement with all the families who've been through such hell and understand from them what the next steps need to be," he said.

Mr Dorricott's widow, Ann, 57, told the paper that the announcement "brings me solace".

Campaigners, including many who are personally infected and affected by infected blood, gather in Westminster, London, calling for compensation
Campaigners, including many who are personally infected and affected by infected blood, gather in Westminster, London, calling for compensation. Picture: Alamy

"It brings me solace to know that even in death, Mike continues to make a difference," she said.

"He was a pillar of strength, fighting for justice until his last breath and his absence is deeply felt every day.

"I know that Mike always held Jeremy Hunt in high regard, and even though it has taken 10 years, he would be pleased that justice is finally being delivered to the victims."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine and Russia launch multiple drone attacks on each other

South West Water's Susan Davy has apologised for the Devon water crisis

Water boss apologises to customers after 'hundreds' fall ill, as she says parasite crisis 'shouldn't have happened'

Abortion

Judge to consider Ohio law banning nearly all abortions

Exclusive
Patricia and Buster Price

Pensioners forced out of their home by 'flood' of sewage - and say Thames Water blamed them

NRA Convention Trump

Donald Trump makes election pitch to gun owners after NRA endorsement

The boys got into trouble in the water near Ovingham Bridge

Two teenage boys missing after getting into trouble in River Tyne, as rescue teams and helicopter scrambled to search

Tunisia Mediterranean Migration

Protesters in Tunisia call for migrants to be returned to home countries

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has threatened to quit the government

Israeli war cabinet member threatens to quit if Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't change tack on Gaza

Britain's Tyson Fury, left, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk trade blows during their undisputed heavyweight world championship boxing fight

Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion

Fake Electors Indictment Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani final defendant served of 18 accused in Arizona fake electors case

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at the Infected Blood Inquiry in London where he is being questioned on the Government's response to the use of infected blood and blood products and the question of compensation. Picture date: Friday July 28, 2023.

Jeremy Hunt says expected infected blood payouts of £10bn fulfil promise to constituent who died due to scandal

British politics is in a worse state than when Jo Cox was murdered in 2016, the late MP's sister-in-law says.

Politics is worse now than when Jo Cox was killed, says murdered MP's sister-in-law Kim Leadbeater

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has announced he will not be standing at the next general election.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris becomes latest high-profile Tory MP to stand down at next general election

Hospitals will be told pool staff and waiting lists across regions under Labour plans to banish NHS backlogs.

Labour's NHS rescue plan unveiled as hospitals set to pool staff and waiting list to save health service

Benny Gantz

Israel War Cabinet member threatens to quit government unless new plan adopted

Nadhim Zahawi says that the Conservatives were wrong to oust Boris Johnson two years ago.

'We should have never have got rid of Boris' says former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi

Latest News

See more Latest News

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two teenage schoolboys and having a baby with one of them while on bail.

Paedo teachers who prey on students: Rebecca Joynes joins sick roster of disgraced educators
Smoke rises during protests in Noumea, New Caledonia

French authorities report sixth death in New Caledonia violence

President Salome Zourabichvili

Georgia’s president vetoes media law that has provoked weeks of protests

Police forensic officers inspect the entrance of the Harry Winston shop after a robbery in Paris

Armed robbers hit luxury store in Paris reported to be ‘jeweller to the stars’

Foreign journalists report from an observation point while smoke rises after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Mobilisation law comes into force as Ukraine struggles to boost troop numbers

Lorries loaded with humanitarian aid cross the pier before arriving on the beach in the Gaza Strip

Aid from new pier off Gaza should be distributed this weekend

An MP has called the handling of the Devon water crisis 'contemptible and incompetent'

'Contemptible and incompetent': MP slams water company's response to Devon parasite crisis

Damaged houses after heavy flooding in Ghor province in western Afghanistan

Flash floods kill at least 68 people in Afghanistan after heavy rain

Climate activists lie on an access road for runways at Munich Airport

Climate protesters close Munich Airport after gluing themselves to runway

Slovakia Prime Minister

Man accused of trying to kill Slovakia’s prime minister to remain behind bars

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit