18-year-old in 'life threatening condition' after stabbing in Streatham Common playground

The scene on Streatham Common on Saturday evening. Picture: Social Media

By EJ Ward

A teenager is fighting for his life after being stabbed in the chest at a playground in Streatham Common on Saturday.

The 18-year-old victim was stabbed in the playground area of the popular south London park in a shocking act of violence that has left the local community reeling.

"This is getting ridiculous,kids should be supporting each other,not stabbing," said one Facebook user.

The teen was rushed to a hospital where he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries from the knife attack.

London's charity air ambulance was deployed to the scene along with a large number of police and London Ambulance Service resources.

The Metropolitan Police have made an arrest in connection with the stabbing, but are still appealing for witnesses who may have information about the incident.

A spokesperson said: "An 18 year old was stabbed in the chest at the playground area. Condition still life threatening at this time. An arrest has been made."

Witnesses are asked to call the police non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference CAD Ref: 6961/18th May.

The stabbing has heightened concerns over knife crime in the capital, which has seen a spate of teenage victims in recent months. Between 2022-2023, there was a 16% increase in knife crime, with 18 teenagers being stabbed to death.

In 2024 24 people have died due to knife crime in the capital.

This is a developing news story, please check back for the latest.