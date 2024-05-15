Russia 'amasses more than half a million troops on front line,' with outlook 'bleak' for Ukraine

Russia has amassed over 500,000 troops on its front line with Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Russia has gathered more than half a million troops on its front line with Ukraine, with the outlook for Kyiv "bleak", an expert has said.

The Kremlin has been ratcheting up the pressure in its war with Ukraine in recent weeks, with Russian troops recently making advances towards Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.

Dr Jack Watling, from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank, said: "The Russian forces have now expanded to 510,000 troops.

"The outlook for Ukraine is bleak. Its allies must replenish stockpiles."

It comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Kyiv for a surprise visit on Tuesday, telling Ukraine "you are not alone".

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine inspect the damage following a Russian missile attack on May 14, 2024 in Kharkiv. Picture: Getty

In April, members of the US Congress finally agreed to send $61 billion (£49 billion) in funding for Ukraine, after months of delays and disputes.

Mr Blinken said: "We know this is a challenging time. But US aid is going to make a real difference against the ongoing Russian aggression on the battlefield."

Meanwhile Britain's defence secretary Grant Shapps warned that delays to a US funding package had damaged Kyiv's defence efforts.

Speaking on LBC, Mr Shapps said the delays had "left Ukraine exposed" to Russian attacks.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari speaks to Defence Secretary Grant Shapps | 14/05

Ukrainian commanders are concerned about Russian troops getting in artillery-range of Kharkiv.

Mr Shapps said that he had spoken to Ukrainian defence minister Rustem Umerov "in significant detail" about the attacks.

He added: "We're working very actively with our Ukrainian friends on how to plan and better defend around Kharkiv, their second biggest city, and I have to say that overall our brave Ukrainian friends - my money is on them.

"They've shown [their strength] time and again, they've defied all expectations and as President Zelenskyy has said to me, they wouldn't be in this battle now, if it hadn't been for British assistance right from the outset."

US Secretary of State delivers speech at Kyiv Polytechnic Institute. Picture: Getty

After the US and along with Germany, the UK is one of the biggest donors to Ukraine since the war started, pledging £12.5 billion in aid. Some £7.6 billion of that is for military, including £3 billion for the military over the next financial year.

"So we know what we need to do," Mr Shapps added. "We need to carry on helping them and encouraging others to follow our lead."

He said that "although this is going to be... a difficult summer for Ukraine", he was "confident that they will get through this", adding that he was working with Mr Umerov "to make sure that's the case."