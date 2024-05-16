Katie Price compares Eurovision to 'porn' and says Bafta invited 'riff raff' to awards

Katy Price compared the Eurovision Song Contest to porn. Picture: alamy

By Will Conroy

Katie Price has compared the Eurovision Song Contest to porn and slammed the Baftas, saying the awards have ‘gone down in her estimations’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The model and television personality took to her podcast to express her disappointment at the two high-profile events that took place over the weekend.

The 45-year-old began by slamming the television awards ceremony held at London’s Royal Festival Hall and its guest list that she described as “riff raff”.

Listen to The Katie Price Show

Speaking on her Katie Price Show podcast, she said: "I'm sorry to say but you can't compare how the women dress, the English Baftas to the Americans. The Americans just do it so well.

"If I wore some of them outfits I would have got slated. I was really shocked at some of the people who were invited.

"It's supposed to be prestige, high class, when I say high class I mean proper people in the industry, and you just get a lot of riff raff that go, sorry, the Baftas has gone down in my estimations now.

"And some of the people who were invited and stuff, it's so political."

Read more: Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest after days of chaos over Israel's participation amid Gaza war

Katie then went on to also criticise the outfit choices of those taking part in the Eurovision Song Contest and their revealing nature.

The model nearly represented the UK in 2005 but came second in the public vote to be the country’s entrant, behind Javine Hylton.

Olly Alexander of United Kingdom performs the song Dizzy, during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Alamy

Discussing this year’s event, she said: "That show, for me, wasn't even about the singing, it was about who could be out there more than the other."

"I got distracted with the singing because of the costumes, the dancing. It was literally like porn some of it."

Referring to the Finnish entry, Windows95man, Sophie added: "What about that guy onstage with his nuts out?

"They were trying to distract it with clipboards, this and that. How's that to do with Eurovision and singing? It's not a genitals competition."

The UK’s entrant this year, Olly Alexander, finished in 18th place with his song Dizzy after receiving zero points from the public vote.