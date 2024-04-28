Alex Salmond says Alba's Ash Reagan will lay down terms to prop up Humzah Yousaf in due course

28 April 2024, 21:47

Alex Salmond says that Alba Party MSP Ash Regan will lay down her terms to keep Humza Yousaf as First Minister on Monday.
Alex Salmond says that Alba Party MSP Ash Regan will lay down her terms to keep Humza Yousaf as First Minister on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Alex Salmond says that Alba Party MSP Ash Regan will lay down her terms to keep Humza Yousaf as First Minister on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former First Minister Mr Salmond said that "reasonable proposals" which could help Mr Yousaf out of a "pretty tight corner" will be presented to him.

The Alba Party leader said that former SNP MSP Ms Regan will speak to Mr Yousaf ahead of the crunch no-confidence vote expected this week.

Mr Yousaf's former partners in government, the Scottish Greens, have indicated they will not be changing their minds about supporting the upcoming motion of no confidence in him - saying he must face "consequences".

Read More: Humza Yousaf says Scottish election could be called if he loses no-confidence vote, as he urges MSPs to reconsider

Read More: Humza Yousaf's leadership rival Kate Forbes backs beleaguered Scottish First Minister, as no confidence vote looms

Votes on the motions of no confidence are expected to take place at Holyrood in the coming week, with the First Minister facing tight parliamentary arithmetic as he fights to save his political future.

The SNP leader has written to other parties in an attempt to build bridges and establish how they can work with his minority Government, inviting the other leaders to meetings at his official residence.

Mr Yousaf terminated the powersharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens on Thursday, leading the smaller pro-independence party to announce they would back the motion of no confidence in his leadership.

Edinburgh Scotland, UK 27 January 2024. Alex Salmond at the Charteris Centre for The YES Road to Independence event. credit sst/alamy live news
Former First Minister Mr Salmond said that "reasonable proposals" which could help Mr Yousaf out of a "pretty tight corner" will be presented to him. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to Sky's Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Alba Party leader Mr Salmond said: "What Ash Regan will do in the meetings she's been invited to by Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, is make a set of reasonable proposals to help him out of a very tight corner and put Scotland back on a sensible governmental road.

"Stressing the priority of independence for Scotland, the protection of women and girls in Scottish society and a return of the Government to the things that matter to the people - education, health, housing and, above all, the economy and jobs."

He said Mr Yousaf is in a "very difficult position" and appeared to be open to "moving away from the identity agenda which has caused so much disruption in Scottish society".

The Alba Party's National Executive Committee held an emergency meeting on Sunday where it approved Ms Regan's proposal to put the party on an election footing in the event that an early poll is required.

Ms Regan set out to the NEC her three priorities in any negotiations with Humza Yousaf, which are independence, women's rights and the "restoration of competent government".

The party said she received the unanimous backing of the ruling body to pursue these priorities "in the best interest of Scotland".

Speaking to BBC Scotland's Sunday Show, Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said her party's position on the confidence motion is unchanged.

First Minister Humza Yousaf
Mr Yousaf's spokesperson has dismissed as "fantasy" the idea the First Minister would agree an electoral pact with the Alba Party to gain its support ahead of the no-confidence votes. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I cannot imagine anything at this point that could change that position.

"This was a spectacular breach of trust."

She was asked if policy offers from Mr Yousaf ahead of the vote could persuade them to abstain.

She continued: "(The Bute House Agreement) was based on mutual trust and respect. I do have trust and respect for many of my SNP colleagues.

"But Humza Yousaf himself has broken that and he needs to face the consequences."

The tight parliamentary arithmetic at the Scottish Parliament, where the SNP have 63 out of 128 voting MSPs, means Ms Regan's support may be needed to get Mr Yousaf over the line.

Mr Yousaf's spokesperson has dismissed as "fantasy" the idea the First Minister would agree an electoral pact with the Alba Party to gain its support ahead of the no-confidence votes.

The First Minister has written to the leaders of Scotland's political parties to seek "common ground".

Edinburgh, Scotland, UK. 25th Apr, 2024. PICTURED: Ash Regan MSP of the Alba Party. Credit: Colin D Fisher Credit: Colin Fisher/Alamy Live News
The Alba Party leader said that former SNP MSP Ms Regan will speak to Mr Yousaf ahead of the crunch no-confidence vote expected this week. Picture: Alamy

He hopes to hold separate meetings with each group at Bute House in Edinburgh to discuss how they can "contribute constructively" while acknowledging there are "strong feelings" about the upcoming confidence votes.

Letters were sent to the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour, the Scottish Greens, the Scottish Liberal Democrats and the Alba Party on Friday night.

In his letters, Mr Yousaf emphasised that the Scottish Parliament has previous experience of minority administrations which had delivered benefits for "people, communities and businesses".

He said: "I recognise the strong feelings in relation to the confidence debate our parliament is set to have next week.

"Notwithstanding that, I am writing to all Holyrood party groups to ask them to meet me next week, in separate meetings, to discuss their concerns and indeed priorities in a hopefully constructive spirit."

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said it was a "humiliating and embarrassing letter".

On Sunday, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also rejected the offer of talks, telling Mr Yousaf: "Your actions this past week have eroded entirely any remaining trust that you enjoyed across the chamber.

"They suggest that rather than being motivated by the national interest, you are presently motivated only by your own self-interest and by political survival."

A Scottish Labour spokeswoman said: "We will respond to this letter in due course.

"However, it is clear that Humza Yousaf has lost the confidence of Parliament and the public. There is nothing he can do to change Scottish Labour, or the public's, mind about that."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that the Republic will not be a loophole for Britain's migration issues - after the UK Government rejected Ireland's bid to return migrants to Northern Ireland.

'We are not your loophole': Irish PM slams UK as Britain rejects bid to return migrants across border to NI

Storm damaged home

Tornadoes kill four people in Oklahoma

A Tory MP was detained and deported from a Chinese-allied nation in East Africa after he was sanctioned by Beijing.

Tory MP detained and deported by China-allied nation after being sanctioned by Beijing

Israeli tanks

Biden and Netanyahu speak as ceasefire pressure grows on Israel and Hamas

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely gave an update on the case.

More human remains found in Salford after two men were arrested on suspicion of murder following torso discovery

Storm damage in Omaha

Tornadoes kill three in Oklahoma as state of emergency declared in 12 counties

Baby and adult hands

Trans terms like 'chestfeeding' to be banned in NHS under new changes to constitution

Kharkiv damage

Ukrainian army chief reports tactical retreat in the east

Elon Musk meets Chinese Premier

Tesla founder Musk meets Chinese Premier as competitors show off new EVs

A football fan has been charged with tragedy chanting after Burnley's 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Burnley fan charged with tragedy chanting after Premier League side's 1-1 draw away at Manchester United

Ukrainians stabbed

Russian man arrested in Germany after two Ukrainians fatally stabbed

Fascists give salute

Dozens give fascist salute on anniversary of Mussolini’s execution

Romilly Blitz has faced anti-Semitism at UCL

Jewish student at top London university branded a 'genocidal psychopath' for objecting to Hamas attack

Damaged building

Energy infrastructure and hotel damaged in Russian drone attacks

Ireland's taoiseach Simon Harris has asked ministers to prepare emergency legislation on returning migrants to the UK

Ireland plans emergency law to send migrants back to UK amid claims Rwanda plan fuelling border crossings

Smoke from blast

Funeral held for 20 soldiers killed in munitions blast at Cambodian army base

Latest News

See more Latest News

Artist's impression of airport

Dubai’s ruler outlines plan to move airport to new £28bn facility

Iraqis

Passing of harsh anti-LGBT+ law in Iraq sparks diplomatic backlash

Tornado damage

Aerial photos reveal path of devastation after five killed in tornado in China

A worker wipes as visitors sit on a BYD Song Pro DM-i car model during the Auto China 2024 in Beijing

Tesla founder Musk visits China as competitors show off new electric vehicles

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK

Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'
Barnstaple, where the heroin has been circulating

Two men die after taking 'unusually strong batch of heroin', with ten rushed to hospital and four people arrested
Rafah

Israel and Hamas urged to show ‘more commitment’ to ceasefire talks

David Willetts said the triple-lock had outlived its purpose

Tory peer says pension triple-lock has 'outlived its purpose', as Keir Starmer vows to keep it for at least five years
Pope on boat

Pope urges inmates to seek ‘rebirth’ during prison visit

Warm weather is set to return

Exact date Brits' wind and rain misery to end, as sunshine and warm weather returns after cold snap

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?
Kate and Charles

Full timeline of Charles and Kate's diagnoses, battle and treatment with cancer

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit