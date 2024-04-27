Humza Yousaf's leadership rival Kate Forbes backs beleaguered Scottish First Minister, as no confidence vote looms

27 April 2024, 10:19 | Updated: 27 April 2024, 10:21

Kate Forbes has backed Humza Yousaf
Kate Forbes has backed Humza Yousaf. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A former leadership rival of Humza Yousaf has backed the embattled Scottish First Minister as he faces a vote of no confidence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Forbes, who came second to Mr Yousaf in the leadership race after Nicola Sturgeon's resignation last year, urged others in the SNP to support the First Minister despite his recent travails.

Mr Yousaf told LBC on Friday that he would not be resigning, despite a vote of no confidence ahead, after ending the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens on Thursday.

Ms Forbes said recent events had been "an embarrassment for every parliamentarian in every party".

She wrote in Scottish newspaper the National: ""It is easy to be loyal to a party when times are good and the party is ahead in the polls.

Read more: Power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens in Scotland collapses

Read more: Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf defiantly says he will not resign as he faces No Confidence vote

First Minister Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Picture: Alamy

"But you find out what real leadership is - and what real loyalty looks like - when times are tougher and that is why I will back the SNP and the First Minister through next week's fight and I urge everyone in our party and everyone who cares about Scotland to do the same."

Mr Yousaf denied on Friday that his time as First Minister was coming to an end.

He said: “I intend fully to be fighting a vote of no confidence. I intend to win that vote of no confidence.”

He told LBC: "I’m out here delivering on the priorities of the people. £80 million towards affordable housing, while the opposition are just playing silly political games. let them play the games that they're going to play.

Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes. Picture: Alamy

"I'll be writing to each of the party leaders in the party group represented within the Scottish Parliament to have that discussion with them about their priorities and what are our priorities. And I would say to the Greens. I understand and I've heard they're upset.

"I've heard their anger and I understand it, and that was certainly not my intention. But what I would say to them is I think it's really important that they do reconsider their position in relation to the vote of no confidence because the SNP and the Greens, although not in a formal arrangement in in cooperation agreement, still share a number of values we still share important priorities.

"I've heard they're upset, and it certainly was not my intention to make them feel that way, so I would hope that they are willing, once I write to them, to meet, to have a discussion I intend to go into that voting of confidence and win that vote of no confidence."

He said it was not his intention to anger the Greens by ending the power-sharing deal, saying he hoped the party would “reconsider their position.”

He said he is confident he can win the no confidence vote, after he scrapped his power-sharing deal with the Green Party, which had supported the SNP led Scottish government for three years.

He faces a no-confidence vote next week, with the Scottish Greens planning to vote against him.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is set to lay a motion of no confidence in the Scottish government on Friday afternoon.

Mr Sarwar told LBC that it would be "completely untenable" if the SNP chose another unelected First Minister instead of allowing the people of Scotland to vote.

It comes after the SNP's power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens collapsed on Thursday, with Humza Yousaf saying the agreement had “served its purpose" and was "no longer guaranteeing a stable arrangement in parliament".

In response to the "sudden ending", the Greens said they would support a vote of no confidence in Mr Yousaf.

The First Minister called an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday and cancelled a planned speech for Friday as he continued to fight for his political future.

He was due to speak about the labour strategy in an independent Scotland, take part in a Q&A session and take questions from the press.

Read more: Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf faces vote of no confidence after power-sharing deal collapses

LBC Views: Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Anas Sarwar launches blistering attack on Humza Yousaf

Speaking to LBC, Scottish Labour's Mr Sarwar said: "I think it's now a matter of when not if Hamza Yousaf resigns as First Minister.

"But I think it'll be completely untenable for the SNP to presume they can impose another unelected First Minister in Scotland.

"And that’s why Scottish Labouur has said already we don’t have confidence in Humza Yousaf.

"But today we will also be laying a motion before Parliament saying that the Scottish Parliament does not have confidence in this Scottish Government because, ultimately, I think it’s the people of Scotland that should decide who leads this country not just a small group of SNP members."

The Alba Party MSP, whose vote could be crucial to Mr Yousaf's future, has written to the First Minister and set out demands in exchange for her support in a vote of no confidence in him.

Ash Regan, a former SNP minister who defected to Alex Salmond's party, said she wants to see progress on Scottish independence and defending "the rights of women and children".

A tight vote is expected at Holyrood next week, and since the SNP have 63 out of the 128 MSPs, Ms Regan's vote would appear to be crucial in getting Mr Yousaf over the line.

On Thursday night, a source close to Mr Yousaf said he was "absolutely not" considering his position following the chaotic events earlier in the day.

His decision to end the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens was branded an act of "political cowardice" by the smaller pro-independence party.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alexei Navalny died in February

'Putin did not order Alexei Navalny's death,' US intelligence agencies claim after Kremlin critic dies in Russian jail

Israel Palestinians Hamas Interview

Hamas reviewing Israeli ceasefire proposal as possible Rafah offensive looms

APTOPIX US China Blinken

Blinken ends latest trip to China with visit to Beijing record store

Tourists are to be taxed to visit parts of Tenerife

Date revealed when Brits will have to pay tourist tax for popular Spanish holiday destination after locals protest

Russia Ukraine War

Russia renews attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as Kyiv launches more drones

A march against anti-Semitism scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled

London march against anti-Semitism axed amid safety fears, with 'hundreds of thousands' to join Palestine protest

Britney Spears has been forced to pay for her father's legal fees for managing her own money

Britney Spears and father Jamie 'settle legal dispute', with pop star 'left to foot dad's $2m legal bill'

Diddy Sexual Misconduct

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs files motion to dismiss some claims in sexual assault lawsuit

Exclusive
New figures from LBC have found five children per day are arrested for carrying a knife.

‘They're agile on issues they care about’: Idris Elba suggests government cares more about XL bullies than knife crime

Rageh Omaar

Rageh Omaar rushed for medical treatment after viewers' alarm as he fell ill on TV and stumbled over words

Inga Rubite died in A&E

Woman who was found collapsed under coat at A&E after seven hours ‘might not have died if someone checked on her’

Train Derailment New Mexico

Train derailment and fire forces road closure near Arizona-New Mexico state line

Severe Weather Midwest

Tornadoes flatten homes in Nebraska and leave trails of damage in Iowa

French officers were pictured trying to prevent migrants attempting the Channel crossing.

French police use knives to puncture migrant boat in Dunkirk to prevent Channel crossing

Palestinian children who fled with their parents from their houses in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, gather in the backyard of an UNRWA school in Sidon, Lebanon in September 2023

UN investigators probe 14 UNRWA aid staff Israel accused over Hamas attack

Emma Stone has said she would like to be called by her real name.

‘It would be so nice’: Emma Stone reveals she wants to be called by her real name

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Joe Biden says he is ‘happy to debate’ Donald Trump

OJ Simpson's cause of death has been revealed.

OJ Simpson's official cause of death revealed

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington

US announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of £4.8bn aid package

Former US president Donald Trump appears at Manhattan Criminal Court before his trial in New York

Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to discredit evidence of prosecution’s first witness

A British man has been attacked by a shark in Tobago.

British man left fighting for life after being attacked by shark just metres from the shore at Tobago beach
Turtle Beach, Tobago

British tourist in hospital after shark attack as Tobago closes several beaches

Pope Francis

Pope to bring call for ethical AI to G7 summit in June

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?
Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024, right, receives the Olympic flame from Spyros Capralos, head of Greece’s Olympic Committee, during the flame handover ceremony at Panathenaic stadium, where th

Paris organisers receive Olympic flame at Greek venue of first modern Games

Kate and Charles

Full timeline of Charles and Kate's diagnoses, battle and treatment with cancer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured together in the gardens of Buckingham Palace

Charles returns: King to resume to royal duties after doctors ‘very encouraged’ by progress made in cancer fight
Prince Harry dons his medals to present a soldier of the year award to US combat medic

Proud Prince Harry dons his medals for video presentation of Soldier of the Year award to combat medic
Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit