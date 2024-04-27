Prince Harry being 'eased out' by Invictus Games by CEO, royal author suggests

By Chay Quinn

Prince Harry is being eased out of the Invictus Games fold by its CEO, royal author Angela Levin has suggested.

After fellow royal Mike Tindall was drafted in as an ambassador for the event, Ms Levin suggested that the competition for wounded service personnel could be preparing to ditch Harry.

Harry helped set up the games in 2014 - but Ms Levin told GB News that the sporting event has become "too royal" because of the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking to the broadcaster, Ms Levin said: "Mike Tindall, who is married to the niece of King Charles, has been made patron of the Invictus Games.

"I wonder if that is a way to ease Harry out, He has been very nice about Harry. But it's become too royal."

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

The next games will be held in Vancouver, Canada, in 2025.

A total of 550 sick, wounded and injured former and current military personnel from 21 countries took part in 10 team and individual sports in the previous edition in Dusseldorf, Germany.