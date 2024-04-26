What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties? Picture: Millie Pilkington/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

As Buckingham Palace announces the King will be returning to some public-facing duties amid his cancer battle, here’s what it will mean for his role in the coming months.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday evening that King Charles’ “treatment programme will continue" as he has not yet been given the all-clear but that his medical team are "very encouraged" by the progress he has made.

As such, he will be returning to “a number” of public facing-duties in the coming months.

The Palace said it was “too early to say” how much longer the King’s treatment will continue for - but “his Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about The King’s continued recovery.”

It added, however, that the events he returns to will remain “subject to doctors’ advice”.

Here’s all the events the King has confirmed he will attend, as well as events would typically attend in the Summer and Autumn months and whether he will make an appearance at them.

April 30th

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.

This will mark the King’s first return to public-facing duties some two months after stepping back from his role.

The Emperor and Empress of Japan state visit

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of the Government.

Anniversary of the King’s Coronation

Buckingham Palace has not commented on whether the King will make any special address or appearances for the anniversary of his Coronation on May 6.

It did add however that “Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

D-Day anniversary

Thursday 6 June marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, an event which has been in the past attended by members of The Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace said planning remains underway to determine if the King will be able to attend the event, but the final decision will remain subject to doctors’ advice.

Trooping the Colour

The event, which is held to celebrate the King’s birthday, will be held in London on June 15.

While past reports have suggested the King is eager to attend the event, it remains undecided as of yet if His Majesty will make an appearance.

Buckingham Palace said planning remains underway to determine if he will be able to attend the event, but the final decision will remain subject to doctors’ advice.

The Royal Ascot

One of Britain’s most well-known racecourses is attended annually by the King and Queen.

The event is set to begin on Tuesday 18 June and finish on Saturday 22 June.

Buckingham Palace said that planning remains underway to determine if he will be able to attend the event, but the final decision will remain subject to doctors’ advice.

Trooping the Colour is held annually. Picture: Alamy

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday: “Doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that The King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.

“The pacing of The King’s programme will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.

“His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.”

His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.



In response to the news, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was: "Brilliant news to end the week!"

King Charles leaving Westminster Methodist Hall after an event in December 2022. Picture: Alamy

Charles will return to carrying out some public-facing duties “after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” a Palace spokesman confirmed this evening.

The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead.

In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June.

Buckingham Palace said: “As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet well wishers as they leave the Easter Service at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

How was Charles diagnosed with cancer?

Charles' cancer was discovered when he went into hospital in January for treatment on his enlarged prostate.

It is unclear what kind of tests were performed on the King, although scans, biopsies and blood tests can all be used to diagnose cancer.

What kind of treatment has Charles received?

Charles began "a schedule of regular treatments" earlier this years, officials said. He stepped back from public-facing duties following the announcement.

Who is on Charles' medical team?

The head of the Charles' medical household is Michael Dixon, a former GP, fellow of the Royal College of GPs, fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, former chairman of NHS Alliance; and chairman of the College of Medicine.

The King's Sergeant Surgeon - the senior surgeon in the royal household - is Ranan Dasgupta, a urologist based at private hospital the London Clinic, where Charles underwent treatment for his enlarged prostate.