"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Asher McShane

Kate Middleton has marked the birthday of her son Louis with a new photo of the smiling Prince.

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William posted the new image, taken by Kate, writing online: "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today."

The royal couple have a traditional of posting a picture on social media to mark their children's birthdays.

The unedited close-up image of Louis lying on a rug on the grass and smiling at the camera was taken in the last few days at Windsor by Kate, who announced last month she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

It was posted on Kensington Palace's social media accounts, some six weeks after the furore surrounding the Mother's Day portrait which the princess admitted editing.

The Wales family having had a challenging start to the year, with the princess's major abdominal surgery, cancer diagnosis and treatment. The release of the portrait marks a change in the way William and Kate usually release images for their children's birthdays.

It was posted straight to social media on Louis' actual birthday on Tuesday, rather than under embargo to the press the day before, as was the established pattern William and Kate have followed each year for all three of their children since they were born.

It is understood to be due to the unprecedented time the family is experiencing. William and Kate are said to be cognisant of the fact that they have asked for privacy during the princess' recovery, but wanted to share the photograph on social media as a way to thank those who have sent birthday wishes.

The same process is expected to be followed for Princess Charlotte's birthday in May.

The family is likely to hold a private celebration for Louis after the end of his school day.

It comes after a testing few months for William and Kate, much of which was related to social media.

Kate was absent from the public eye for several months after undergoing surgery. The royals later announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment.

The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis. Picture: Alamy

Before the cancer announcement, wild speculation grew on social media about Kate's whereabouts. This was fuelled further by a clumsily edited photo that Kate posted of the family together.

William and Kate have said that they want to take time to tell their children about the cancer diagnosis sensitively.

Louis himself has not been seen publicly since Christmas Day when the royal family made their traditional festive appearance on the King's Sandringham Estate to walk to church.

Other notable appearances for Louis during the past 12 months include his balcony appearance with the royal family at the conclusion of Trooping the Colour last June.

The young prince stole the show when he seemed to pretend to ride a motorcycle or bike with his arms outstretched and covered his ears as planes roared overhead during the fly-past.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

And when he travelled in a carriage with his siblings and mother, Louis held his nose to possibly ward off the smell of horse manure from the many military mounts.

In July, William and Kate's children got the chance to tour a C-17 aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.

Louis goes to Lambrook School in Berkshire with his brother and sister and has recently returned to the classroom after the Easter break.

William and Kate's youngest child is fourth in line to the throne and was born on St George's Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

He was christened Louis Arthur Charles at 11 weeks old, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace in front of friends and family.