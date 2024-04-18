Breaking News

Prince William returns to royal duties for first time since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Prince William has made his return to public duties for the first time since his wife Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales is visiting food distribution charity Surplus to Supper in Surrey today.

In what marks his official return to public duties, William will help out in the charity kitchen and load prepared meals into delivery vans.

William visited the charity in Surrey. Picture: Alamy

He will also later visit a youth centre in west London, which is a recipient of the charity’s deliveries.

William stepped back from official duties four weeks ago after his wife Kate announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in an address to the public.

