Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty Images

By StephenRigley

Prince William has announced his first public engagements since news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

He will visit Surplus to Supper, a food redistribution charity, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, and then a youth centre in west London which benefits from the organisation's deliveries.

Kensington Palace said the prince is undertaking this week's engagements to shine a spotlight on the organisation's community and environmental impact.

He will also lend a hand in the kitchen by joining the team of chefs as they prepare meals.

The Duke of Cambridge is to visit Surrey and west London. Picture: Alamy

The palace said protecting the environment for future generations is one of the Prince of Wales's "key priorities".

William's return comes after he and Kate spent most of the Easter holidays in Norfolk with their children George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five.

William, 41, was last seen in public at an event tackling homelessness in Sheffield in March — three days before Kate's shock announcement.

The future king was also seen with his eldest son Prince George at an Aston Villa football game together, in their first public outing since the announcement.

William and George spotted in first outing since Kate’s cancer announcement

The family did not attend the Royals Easter Sunday service in Windsor.

There is no date for Kate's return.

Tomorrow, the Queen greets domestic violence survivors at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla, patron of SafeLives, will host four teens known as Changemakers.

The King, 75, who also has cancer, is resting at Birkhall, Balmoral, but has told aides he is “raring to go” and ordered them to supercharge his diary, after responding well to treatment.

In March, the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video last month.

Tests after her pre-planned abdominal surgery found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate was praised by health leaders and charities following her video announcement.

