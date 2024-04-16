'It's happening' Holly Willoughby teases TV return after This Morning exit

Holly has teased her TV return to Netflix. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Holly Willoughby, the former This Morning host who left the in October 2023, has hinted at her return to television months after Dancing On Ice concluded.

The presenter, who left the daytime show after 14 years, will return to screens this weekend for the final episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

In the segment titled Get Out Of Me Ear: The Revenge, Holly will join celebrities who have been pranked in the past by Ant and Dec in getting revenge on the Geordie duo.

The hilarious segment sees Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly secretly instruct celebs to embarass themselves in public situations.

It comes as the former This Morning host is set to return permanently to screens with new show 'Bear Hunt' - Netflix's rival to I'm A Celeb

As well as Holly, guests including Rylan Clark, Oti Mabuse, and Olly Murs will also be seeking revenge.

Holly's prank, with the help of former X Factor contestant Rylan, takes place while Ant and Dec are at a busy restaurant.

Holly tells Dec to shout "I need a poo", as Ant bursts out laughing.

Then taking it it further, Holly dares Dec to ask the waiter where the toilets are before saying: "Right Dec, now you see that waiter, just go and say to them 'Where can I find the toilets? Because I need a poo poo."

Holly then tells Dec to make straining noises adding: "Because I need to go now! I really need a poo."

Dec then waddles to the bathroom, at the same time he shouts "I need a poo" as loudly as he can.

Rylan then tells Ant to stand up and shout across the pub. He tells him: "Anthony.... stand up. At the top of your voice: 'I miss my best friend'."

Holly shared a clip of the prank with her 8.4 million Instagram followers and wrote: "It’s been worth the wait… This Saturday… @itvtakeaway @antanddec @rylan #revenge."

She also shared it on her Instagram Story and teased: "It's happening."

Host Holly, 43, co-star Bear Grylls and at least ten celebs are due to fly to Costa Rica this month for the series 'Bear Hunt' airing in January 2025.

According to the US strreaming service, the new "action-packed competition" show will see a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle.

According to rumours, Netflix is to spend £1million on security to protect the celebs.

Stars will fly out later this month and filming is expected to take place through May.