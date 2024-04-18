Harry ‘backdated US residency to the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage ‘to make point to King & William’

Prince Harry backdated his new official status as a US resident to the exact day he and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry selected the date he and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage to mark the day his US residency formally began to make a ‘point’ to King Charles and his brother.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He is understood to have backdated his new official status as a US resident to the same day he and Meghan were told to leave their UK home.

On a form filed to Companies House, the Duke of Sussex declared the US his new country of residence.

He and Meghan moved to California in 2020 after choosing to quit Britain and step down as working royals. But the business documents for his eco firm Travalyst show Harry as being a US resident since June 29 last year - the day King Charles ordered the couple to leave Frogmore Cottage.

Read more: Sainsbury’s sacks worker of 20 years after he took bags for life without paying when he was 'tired'

Read more: Sadiq Khan pledges four more years of free primary school meals for children if re-elected as Mayor

The Duke of Sussex declared the United States his 'new country' of residence in the Companies House filing. Picture: Companies House

Royal experts said it appeared Harry was making a point after being “deeply wounded” by the order to leave.

The Mail unearthed the filings published by Companies House for 'Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex' which record that his 'New Country/State Usually Resident' is now the USA, while it previously stated the United Kingdom. It said the date of change of residence was June 29 last year.

Royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun: “Being ousted from Frogmore Cottage wounded him deeply.

“Charles and William knew it had to be done to emphasise Harry and Meghan were outside The Firm but he probably still thought he could keep a base here. Now he’s shown he accepts his life is in the US.”

The new details, filed at Companies House for Harry's eco travel venture Travalyst, raise questions about whether Harry can remain as a Counsellor of State.

Harry said he been a US resident since June 29 last year in official business paperwork. Picture: Alamy

Counsellors of State are authorised to carry out most of the official duties of the King in the event he cannot undertake his official duties due to illness or absence abroad.

By law, Counsellors of State include the Sovereign's spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21.

They are required to have a UK domicile but Harry has no registered home in the UK after King Charles told him and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage.

The current Counsellors of State are The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice. Harry, the Duke of York and Beatrice are not working royals.

It has been reported that that the King decided not to remove Harry and Andrew from the list of Counsellors of State because he did not want to escalate family tensions - and it is believed it is unlikely either of them would ever be required to deputise for him.