Sadiq Khan pledges four more years of free primary school meals for children if re-elected as Mayor

18 April 2024, 08:57

Sadiq Khan has promised to give all primary school children in London free school meals for another four years if he is re-elected
Sadiq Khan has promised to give all primary school children in London free school meals for another four years if he is re-elected. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sadiq Khan has promised to give all primary school children in London free school meals for another four years if he is re-elected mayor.

It is Mr Khan’s key pledge in his 2024 mayoral manifesto as he seeks a third term in office.

The free school meals policy was introduced from last September as a one-year emergency measure to help struggling London families in the cost of living crisis.

Mr Khan has now vowed to retain the £140m a year policy for the entire four-year mayoral term.

He is also committing to funding baby banks, where families can get free items including nappies, toiletries and bedding.

At his manifesto launch later, Mr Khan is due to say: “Free school meals have proved a lifeline during the worst decline in living standards on record – saving parents and carers up to £1,000 per child over two years.

“But they do much more besides. That meal can be the difference between a child realising their potential and falling short of it. That meal removes the shame of not having enough money to eat. That meal makes children feel equal. And that’s why, if I’m re-elected on 2nd May, we’ll make universal free school meals permanent for all state primary school pupils in London. The choice couldn’t be clearer: free school meals extended with Labour or ended by the Tories.

“Essentials like nappies, toiletries and bedding have been pushed out of reach for families. People who’ve never needed help before are now seeking it. The struggle is not yours alone… we’ll commit to fund baby banks, ensuring that a child’s basic needs are met from the moment they leave the maternity ward.”

He also plans to freeze TfL fares until at least 2025 and expand bus services in outer London.

Mr Khan’s Tory rival Susan Hall questioned whether it was right for” Londoners on the breadline” to be contributing via their council tax to feed “children of millionaires.”

Labour estimates the policy will save the average London family £500 per school year per child.

Chef Tom Kerridge said: "I’m pleased to learn that if Sadiq is re-elected, families won’t need to worry about feeding their kids at primary school. They’ll have full stomachs every school day, and learning will be easier too.”

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner said: “Sadiq Khan’s promise to Londoners today builds on what he has already achieved for the city, stepping in to help Londoners through the cost-of-living crisis by bringing down travel costs with another annual TfL fares freeze, and addressing the housing crisis by with more new council homes than at any time since the 1970s.

 “Young Londoners can trust Sadiq to keep delivering on his plan to provide them with a strong foundation so they can thrive no matter where they come from.

 “By voting Labour on 2 May, Londoners will get a Labour Mayor who is on their side and will break the link between of where you come from, determining where you end up.”

