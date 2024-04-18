Sainsbury’s sacks worker of 20 years after he took bags for life without paying when he was 'tired'

18 April 2024, 08:03

Niamke Doffou was sacked after taking bags for life from his employer Sainsbury's without paying
Niamke Doffou was sacked after taking bags for life from his employer Sainsbury's without paying. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A Sainsbury’s employee who worked for the supermarket for 20 years was sacked after taking some bags for life without paying after a night shift.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Niamke Doffou chose the ‘zero bags used’ option on a self-checkout as he packed up a £30 shop after his shift, a tribunal heard.

Bosses sacked him after watching CCTV of the transaction and deciding he could no longer be trusted.

Mr Doffou, claimed he was “tired and unaware of what he was doing”.

A judge threw out his claim of unfair dismissal saying it was ‘hard to argue’ with the decision after the theft of the bags ,which cost less than £1 each.

He was sacked for gross misconduct in October 2022.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt admits Britain needs to increase defence spending – but no extra cash will be given before next election

Read more: Prince Harry cuts ties with UK as he makes surprise change to official documents

The tribunal heard he made ‘more than one trip’ to get bags to pack the shopping despite selecting the zero bags option and checking his receipt.

He accepted that Sainsbury’s has a zero tolerance policy to theft.

The tribunal was told: “[The disciplinary hearing chairman] formed the view that he had deliberately selected the zero bags option on the self-checkout, knowing full well he would need some to put his bulky shopping in.

“This in turn, she concluded, meant that [Sainsbury’s] could no longer have trust in [Mr Doffou] as an employee, even if the bags did not cost as much as his shopping had.”

Employment Judge Eleena Misra KC said: “Having considered all of the evidence before me I concluded that the claim for unfair dismissal is not well founded and is therefore dismissed.

“The CCTV footage and receipt clearly proved to [Sainsbury’s] that [Mr Doffou] took ‘bags for life’ without paying for them.

“[Sainsbury’s] carried out a reasonable and proportionate investigation into the alleged conduct and he was given a full opportunity to respond.

“[Mr Doffou]’s explanations were not deemed to be credible explanations and [Sainsbury’s] was entitled on the evidence to conclude that he had committed misconduct notwithstanding the low value of the bags taken.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Asylum seeker Anicet Mayela pictured outside Campsfield House detention centre

Asylum seeker raped 15-year-old girl after deportation flight blocked by cabin crew

Skye, a Husky dog, sits near floodwater in Dubai

UAE struggles to recover after heaviest recorded rainfall hits desert nation

A man walks past the entrance to the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction in Sydney

Sydney shopping centre reopens after stabbings

The iconic steam train was made famous by the Harry Potter films

Harry Potter and the rail replacement bus: 'Hogwarts Express' train breaks down on first day of service

Sydney church stabbing: Australian bishop forgives alleged attacker

Australian bishop breaks silence as he 'forgives' alleged attacker following brutal stabbing

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post to 'beautiful wife' following her death, aged 53

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis' final heartbreaking post to 'beautiful wife' following her death, aged 53

Croatia Election

Croatia’s ruling conservatives win parliamentary vote but cannot rule alone

Indonesia Volcano Eruptions

Thousands evacuated and tsunami alert issued after Indonesian volcano eruption

A major UK-founded network of fake websites was infiltrated by police.

Dozens arrested as police infiltrate UK-founded cyber network after 500k tricked into handing over card details

Defence spending will not be increased until after the general election

Jeremy Hunt admits Britain needs to increase defence spending – but no extra cash will be given before next election

Election 2024 Biden

Joe Biden speaks of WWII history as he calls Donald Trump unfit to lead military

Mark Menzies

Tory MP Mark Menzies loses whip as investigation launched into claims he misused campaign funds

Samantha Davis, the wife of Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis, has died aged 53.

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis pays tribute to 'favourite human' wife Samantha after her death aged 53

A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

Boeing faces Senate scrutiny during back-to-back hearings on safety culture

Harry has made the US his primary residence

Prince Harry cuts ties with UK as he makes surprise change to official documents

Pointe performance

Ballerinas set world record at New York’s Plaza Hotel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split two years after getting married.

Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of ‘bleeding her finances dry’ - despite ‘$100m boost to her fortune’
OJ Simpson in 1994

OJ Simpson has been cremated, says lawyer handling his estate

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel

Netanyahu brushes off calls for restraint in response to Iran’s attack

Ben Elton has criticised Liz Truss

Liz Truss' resurgence shows the 'depressing level of politics we've arrived at', says comedian Ben Elton
Israeli PMBenjamin Netanyahu has said his country will be the one to decide how to respond to Iran's major air assault

Israel 'will make own decisions' in response to Iran attack, says Benjamin Netanyahu after meeting with David Cameron
Tributes have poured in for a father and son who died in a house fire on Saturday.

‘Our very own superhero’: Tributes pour in for ‘devoted daddy’ after he died trying to save son, 4, from Wigan house fire
Peel Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich speaks to the media at a news conference regarding an investigation into the theft of gold from Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, in Brampton, Ontario,

Nine people facing charges over ‘largest gold heist in Canadian history’

Karol G during the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain, in 2023

2024 Latin Grammys will return home to Miami after controversial move to Spain

Murdered PC Yvonne Fletcher's former colleague has launched a campaign to pursue the private prosecution of one of the suspects.

Ex-colleague of murdered PC Yvonne Fletcher to launch private prosecution of suspect 40 years after her death
La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy

Milan’s La Scala names new director of opera house after months of controversy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William announced his first public engagements since news of the cancer diagnosis.

Prince William announces return to public duties after Kate's cancer diagnosis

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers receive gift of strawberry jam
Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit