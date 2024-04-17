Prince Harry cuts ties with UK as he makes surprise change to official documents

Harry has made the US his primary residence. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince Harry has officially cut ties with the UK, making a major change to official documents.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Companies House filings published on Wednesday showed that Harry had updated his record to put the US as his "New Country/State Usually Resident".

He and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to America.

The couple now live in a $14 million mansion in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The new details were filed for Harry's Travalyst organisation, which aims to encourage the tourism sector to become more sustainable and make eco-choices simpler for travellers.

But the move has raised questions about whether he will be able to remain as a Counsellor of State.

Counsellors of State are legally required to have a UK domicile. But Harry no longer has a home here after being asked to leave Frogmore Cottage.

Travel industry must do better for tourist destination communities, says Prince Harry

The revelation comes after Harry gave an online address at the annual general meeting of his Travalyst organisation on Wednesday.

"Travel and tourism relies on destinations, held together by communities, without which we have nowhere to travel to," he said.

"Communities are the beating heart of travel and we must do better by the people who are the custodians of the places we visit.

"We've heard from some fantastic organisations like Invisible Cities, who train people affected by homelessness to be tour guides in their own city, and Global Himalayan Expedition, whose programmes have helped electrify over 200 Himalayan villages, impacting over 60,000 lives for the better.

"More and more people are wanting to make informed travel choices so that the benefit of travel is felt by all. Travalyst and its partners bring a combined market value of nearly three trillion dollars and are working hard to provide that resource at a systems level."

Travalyst was founded by the duke in 2019 and has formed a coalition of leading brands including Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor, Trip.com, Visa, Google and Expedia Group.

The two-day meeting, which began on Tuesday, was held in southern France and brought together some of the biggest brands in travel and technology, as well as industry experts, to discuss sustainable and regenerative tourism.