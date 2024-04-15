Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Prince Harry has lost his latest High Court bid to reinstate levels of police protection last seen when he was a working royal, a judicial spokesperson has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The royal lost his initial bid to appeal on Monday, with a judge dismissing his challenge over the levels of security he receives when he visits the UK.

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Government following the news his security was to be downgraded following his decision to step down as a senior working royal.

Now, the 39-year-old royal's legal team is expected to take his case directly to the Court of Appeal.

The judge did, however, "penalise" the Home Office following a delay in revealing key documents to Harry's legal team.

It offered the Duke of Sussex a 10% reduction in legal costs as a result.

Ravec, the committee that oversees all security arrangements for the Royal Firm - among other high profile names, revoked Harry's automatic entitlement to police protection during UK visits back in February 2020.

After taking legal action against the government, Harry's bid was thrown out by High Court judge Sir Peter Lane in February of this year.

Now, Sir Peter Lane has also rejected his appeal.

It's believed Harry's legal team will now take his bid direct to the Court of Appeal.

The Government department was "penalised" after the judge said it was legally required to divulge three categories of people for whom Ravec provides state protection.

It's believed Harry's legal team will now take his bid direct to the Court of Appeal - news that came shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed kissing at a polo tournament in Wellington on Friday. Picture: Alamy

These categories are role-based individuals, such as working royals, other VIPs and those who need occasional support.

However, the judge revealed the Government department but failed to mention the existence of the "other VIP" category.]

As a result, the Duke's legal team claim the information affects a crucial part of their case.

It comes hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at a polo tournament in Wellington.

Meghan presented Harry with a trophy after he stormed to victory with his teammates in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge event in Wellington on Friday.