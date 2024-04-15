'This is an assault on America': Defiant Donald Trump punches the air as hush money trial begins

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Danielle De Wolfe

Donald Trump has been captured defiantly punching the air as he departed Trump Tower ahead of the first day of his historic US criminal trial, telling reporters: "This is an assault on America".

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the criminal trial is set to take place.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse ahead of the trial, Trump announced: "This is an assault on America, nothing like this has ever happened before, there’s never been anything like it."

With proceedings set to be overseen by Judge Juan Merchan, the former president arrived at court at approximately 2.00pm (BST) as jury selection began.

Trump stands accused of falsifying his business records to disguise an alleged hush-money payment to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

It's claimed the money was a bid to conceal damaging information that could have otherwise impeded his 2016 election win.

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence. Picture: Getty

“Every legal scholar said this case is nonsense, it should have never been brought, it doesn’t deserve anything like this,” Trump insisted.

It comes despite the Manhattan district attorney regularly prosecuting cases involving the falsification of business records.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts in relation to the trial.

The charges in isolation are deemed misdemeanours, but have been elevated to felonies because Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, due to the fact they helped facilitate another crime – violating state or federal election laws.

He now faces a maximum of four years in jail if he's found guilty of the allegations against him.

However, it's also possible the former president could avoid jail time, instead being issued with a fine if convicted.

Trump continues to deny both the affair and the allegations involving infringing electoral laws which have been made against him.

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence. Picture: Alamy

Jury selection is set to take place at 2pm ET (7pm GMT) on Monday.

Earlier in the day before departing for court, Trump blasted the claims on his social media platform, Truth Social.

On Monday, he labelled the claims "the Biden Manhattan Witch Hunt Case” and claimed he wants “my VOICE back”.

“I want my VOICE back. This Crooked Judge has GAGGED me," he wrote.

"Unconstitutional! The other side can talk about me, but I am not allowed to talk about them! Rigged Trial!” he added.

It comes as a long-time attorney of Trump's who is expected to be a key witness in the trial reportedly left his legal team on Monday.

Recent weeks have also seen Trump accuse US President Joe Biden of ‘assaulting Christianity’ for marking an annual transgender event on Easter Sunday.