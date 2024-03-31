Trump accuses Biden of ‘assaulting Christianity’ for marking annual transgender event on Easter Sunday

Biden has been accused by Trump of 'assaulting Christianity'. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has accused US President Joe Biden of ‘assaulting Christianity’ for marking an annual transgender event on Easter Sunday.

Mr Biden released a statement in which he marked Sunday as International Transgender Day of Visibility, which has been celebrated every March 31 since 2009.

Marking the celebration, the president, who is a Catholic, said: “My entire administration and I have your back.”

Mr Biden also criticised “extremists are proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families’’.

The move has been attacked by Republicans, who accused Mr Biden of “betraying” Easter, The Telegraph reports.

US President Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

Trump has demanded an apology. Picture: Alamy

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign's national press secretary, said in a statement: “It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility’.

“Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith. We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only – the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Mike Johnson, the Republican House speaker, accused Mr Biden of having “betrayed the central tenet of Easter”.

“Banning sacred truth and tradition, while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as ‘Transgender Day’, is outrageous and abhorrent,” he wrote.

“The American people are taking note.”

Easter is earlier this year because it falls on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox - some time between March 22 and April 25.

Trans visibility day will not fall on the same day as Easter for another two decades.