Nick Ferrari puts David Cameron on the spot: 'Why can't the RAF shoot down drones over Ukraine like they do Israel?'

15 April 2024, 08:55 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 09:40

Nick Ferrari presses David Cameron 'why aren't the RAF shooting down drones over Ukraine?'

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

David Cameron says using RAF jets to shoot down Russian drones over Ukraine would lead to a 'dangerous escalation' in the conflict.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When LBC's Nick Ferrari asked Foreign Secretary David Cameron why the RAF couldn't shoot down drones over Ukraine he said putting NATO forces in direct conflict with Russian troops would cause a worrying escalation in the conflict.

The conversation comes after Rishi Sunak confirmed RAF fighter jets shot down a number of Iranian drones fired at targets in Israel over the weekend.

Israel said Iran launched 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles in its Saturday night attack.

The former Prime Minister told LBC: "We've done more than any other country individually to help the Ukrainians. We've trained over 60,000 Ukrainian troops, we were the first to give them anti-tank weapons, long-range artillery and tanks."

But, he warned of the risks of using British military assets in direct confrontation with Russia, telling Nick: "I think the difficulty with what you suggest is if you want to avoid an escalation in terms of a wider European war, I think the one thing you do need to avoid is NATO troops directly engaging Russian troops. That would be a danger of escalation."

Read more: Lord Cameron urges Israel to ‘take the win,' don't retaliate and focus on defeating Hamas after Iran’s ‘double defeat’

Read more: UK scrambles to get new precision military laser DragonFire into service for fight against Russian drones in Ukraine

Mr Cameron said the best thing the UK, and other nations could do, was continue to provide financial support to Kyiv.

"Do everything you can to support Ukraine, in terms of money, in terms of diplomacy and, crucially, in terms of weapons. Giving them weapons to defend themselves, training their troops, those things are absolutely the right thing to do."

However, he said, "actually putting NATO forces directly in conflict with Russian forces, I think that would be a dangerous escalation."

When Nick pressed the Foreign Secretary as to why the RAF couldn't help by "shooting down unmanned drones," adding "We do it for Israel, why not Ukraine?" the former PM said it was an "interesting question."

He said using jets was "not necessarily the best way of shooting down missiles and drones, air defence systems are more effective."

He said there was a bigger need for Ukraine to have access to "air defence systems," and the Patriot system in particular.

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari
The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

The Prime Minister told journalists in Downing Street: "I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones. I want to pay tribute to the bravery and professionalism of our pilots flying into the face of danger to protect civilians."

LBC takes a closer look at the fighter jets used to defend Israel.

- Which fighter jets were used to shoot down Iranian drones?

The warplanes used to shoot down an unconfirmed number of Iranian drones were Typhoon FGR4s, twin-engine fighter jets with a 36ft (11m) wingspan armed with air-to-air missiles, precision-guided bombs and air-to-ground projectiles.

Typhoons can reach maximum speeds of 1,381mph - almost twice the speed of sound - and a single jet costs some £120m.

They have a maximum altitude of 55,000ft (17,000m).

The RAF's Typhoon force consisted of 137 aircraft in seven squadrons as of February 2023.

The fighter jets are supported by Voyager aircraft, 192ft (59m) long air-to-air refuelling tankers equipped with two underwing pods for restocking the Typhoons over long ranges.

The tankers are just slower than the speed of sound, have a 198ft (60m) wingspan and can carry 111,000kg of fuel.

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Typhoon fighter jet?

The RAF describes the Typhoon FGR4 as an "extremely agile, multi-role combat aircraft" which underpins its military operations at home and abroad.

Typhoons are incredibly manoeuvrable aircraft, boasting high turn rates, impressive top speeds and rapid vertical acceleration.

They are equipped with a technologically advanced weapons system, including Enhanced Paveway II and Paveway IV laser-guided precision bombs.

The jets are also furnished with Meteor, an advanced radar-guided, beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) which can engage autonomously at day or night regardless of weather conditions at ranges exceeding 60 miles (100km).

The aircraft's pilot wears a sophisticated helmet known as the Helmet Mounted Symbology System (HMSS), which allows them to "see" through the body of the aircraft, giving them a vital advantage in split-second decision-making, according to BAE Systems.

The British company described the helmet - which allows a pilot to lock on to multiple targets simply by moving their head and prioritise them by voice commands - as "like something out of Star Wars".

The warplanes' weaknesses include their staggering production costs - which drew criticism from MPs in 2011 - and their limited stealth capacities.

- What presence does the UK's air force have in the Middle East?

The RAF's operational headquarters in the Middle East is at Al Udeid air base in Qatar, which it shares with the United States Air Force (USAF) and Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF). The base is responsible for co-ordinating the RAF's contribution to Operation Shader, a military intervention against the so-called Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

However, it is understood the RAF Typhoons used to intercept the Iranian drone attack were deployed from Cyprus, where the force operates a Permanent Joint Operating Base.

Jets from RAF Akrotiri were deployed from the island nation to help protect Israel - though its president Nikos Christodoulides said he had not been forewarned of the decision to mobilise aircraft from the base.

These aircraft shot down the attack drones in Syrian and Iraqi airspace.

The Government has since confirmed that it will be deploying more jets and air refuelling tankers to bolster its presence in the Middle East.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

River Seine

Macron says Olympic ceremony on Seine could be scrapped if security risk is high

Police were called to the Victoria Road area on Friday night

15-year-old boy arrested and charged after death of 70-year-old man

Three people have died and two others injured in the crash at Staples Corner

Three men dead and two injured after horror car crash at London retail park

A man carries a bike through floodwater

58 killed by flooding over two weeks in Tanzania

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford

EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford makes clever business move that could earn him even more money

The family moved from Bedfordshire to Portugal in 2016

British family who moved to Portugal return to UK after locals 'killed their pets' and sent them death threats

Ukrainian soldiers

More civilians die in Ukraine as analysts warn over US aid delays

Lord Cameron has described Iran’s strike on Israel as a “double defeat”

Lord Cameron urges Israel to ‘take the win,' don't retaliate and focus on defeating Hamas after Iran’s ‘double defeat’

Rishi Sunak Welcomes Rwandan President Paul Kagame To Downing Street

Sunak wants to deport migrants to Armenia, Costa Rica and Botswana in a bid to replicate Rwanda scheme

Brits are up in arms over the new daily charge

'They would be begging us to come back': Brits vow to ‘boycott Spain’ over new £97 daily rule

Indonesia Landslide

Landslides hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 18 people

The English rock bank performed at Coachella on Sunday

‘You’re never seeing us again’: Blur’s lead singer blasts ‘disgraceful’ Coachella crowd and vows not to return again

Five of the six victims from the stabbing have been named.

‘Obvious’ Sydney attacker targeted women, Australian police say, as sixth victim named

The Israeli Iron Dome air defence system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the Middle East is 'on the brink'

'The Middle East is on the brink,' UN chief warns, as Israel approves plan of attack after huge Iranian onslaught

Elections 2024 Media Debates

News organisations urge Joe Biden and Donald Trump to agree to debates

Latest News

See more Latest News

Survivors of the attack are set to sue MI5

Hundreds of survivors of Manchester Arena bombing to sue MI5

The UK is set to experience some warm, dry weather

Two-week period when Brits to bask in warm, dry weather revealed, after cold period ahead

Lennix died after being hit by a car on Saturday

Parents pay tribute to 'happy go lucky' son, 8, killed in crash while riding scooter on quiet Wiltshire road
Damien Guerot stepped in in Sydney

Builder who wielded bollard to defend children from rampaging Sydney knifeman says attacker's 'eyes were empty'
The IDF said over 300 weapons were fired by Iran.

Israel approves plan of attack after foiling massive Iran onslaught, as world leaders call for 'stabilisation'
The G7 have condemned the Iran attack on Israel

G7 leaders condemn Iran's 'unprecedented' attack on Israel and say they 'stand ready to take further measures'
Russia Ukraine War

More civilians die in Ukraine amid warning US aid delays will hamper Kyiv forces

The minibus lying on its side

Seventeen rushed to hospital after bus carrying football fans overturns on motorway in multiple car smash
Bill Nighy

Bill Nighy and Paloma Faith join celebrities demanding Government act over Sudan

Dawn Singleton was among six victims of the stabbings

Police officer fiancé of Sydney stabbing victim 'discovered she had been killed after being scrambled to the scene'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'
Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.

Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit