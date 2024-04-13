Sealed with a kiss: Harry and Meghan celebrate Duke’s charity polo match win in Florida after Netflix announcement

13 April 2024, 07:41 | Updated: 13 April 2024, 07:43

Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan.
Harry celebrated the charity polo match win with Meghan. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duchess congratulated Prince Harry with a kiss on Friday evening after his team won in a charity polo match in Florida.

Meghan presented Harry with a trophy after he stormed to victory with his teammates in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge event in Wellington on Friday.

And the moment was captured on plenty of cameras, as Netflix crews attended the event to gather footage for the Duke’s upcoming series about elitist sport.

Photos show Prince Harry beaming alongside his teammates dressed in his team uniform, with his wife Meghan standing at his side dressed in a cream halter neck dress and looking on with pride.

The match saw Harry go head-to-head against his longtime friend and Argentinian player Nacho Figueras, who led the Grand Champions.

Harry and Meghan were seen walking out onto the field hand in hand, with Harry donning a pair of cream trousers, a light blue shirt and a beige jacket before he changed into his team kit.

Read more: Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo

Read more: Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

The pair celebrated with a sweet kiss.
The pair celebrated with a sweet kiss. Picture: Alamy
The pair were pictured holding hands as they walked onto the field.
The pair were pictured holding hands as they walked onto the field. Picture: Alamy

The Sentebale Polo Cup is held every year in aid of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by the Prince in 2006 to support young people and children living in southern Africa.

Harry’s team won the match 3-1 with the Duke scoring the opening goal, according to AP.

Mr Figueras said of his pal Harry: “He’s a very good athlete, he has great eye-hand coordination. He’s very competitive. He’s a very good polo player.”

He also said that he and the Duke “joke a lot about who is going to win”.

With an audience of around 300, the Duke received a proud kiss from Meghan as he accepted an award following the victory.

Meghan presented Harry's team with a trophy.
Meghan presented Harry's team with a trophy. Picture: Alamy
Harry went head-to-head against his longtime friend and Argentinian player Nacho Figueras.
Harry went head-to-head against his longtime friend and Argentinian player Nacho Figueras. Picture: Alamy

Speaking ahead of the polo match, the Duke joined a panel speaking about “Health, Wealth Inequity, and Climate Challenges Facing Youth in Africa”.

He said: “Africa’s in my heart, and Africa’s in my soul...I wanted to give back to it because it had given me so much.”

It comes after it was reported earlier this week that Harry and Meghan are set to debut two new non-fiction series focusing on lifestyle and polo for Netflix.

One of the shows will give "unprecedented access to the world of professional polo" and the US Open Polo Championship in Florida.

The shows will be made by Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions company.

Meghan will be involved with producing both series and Harry will join her to work on the polo show.

"Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level," Netflix said of the polo series.

Harry has a long history with polo, having played since he was a child along with Prince William and King Charles.

He is currently a part of the Los Padres polo team, with him and Meghan understood to be regulars at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.

A banquet hall, with elegant black walls, decorated with mythological subjects inspired by the Trojan War, recently unearthed in the Pompeii archaeological area near Naples in southern Italy

Archaeologists excavating new sites in Pompeii uncover sumptuous banquet hall

