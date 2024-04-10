Prince William breaks silence after Kate's cancer diagnosis as he shares personal message

The Prince of Wales has shared a personal message on the account he shares with Kate. Picture: Getty/Princess of Wales

By Kieran Kelly

Prince William has broken his social media silence with a personal message to England Lioness Rachel Daly.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daly, who won the Euros with England and also plays for Prince William's team, Aston Villa, has announced her retirement from international football.

Praising the forward on the Instagram account he shares with the Princess of Wales, he said: "Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @racheldaly3.

William, who became FA President in 2006, added: "Plenty more goals for Villa now!"

The Prince of Wales is currently spending the Easter holidays with the Princess of Wales as she continues her treatment against cancer.

Their children, George, Charlotte and Louis are off from school for a few weeks.

The personal message shared by Prince William. Picture: Instagram

The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video last month. Tests after her pre-planned abdominal surgery found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Kate was praised by health leaders and charities following her video announcement.

Her decision to speak out about her health could save lives due to a sharp increase in Brits checking symptoms, they said.

In the 24 hours after Kate's announcement, there were 2,840 visits to the NHS cancer page, around five times higher than the visits in the same period in the previous week.

President of the FA, Prince William. Picture: Getty

King Charles reportedly inspired Kate to share her cancer diagnosis after he received 'great warmth and affection' over his own health battle.

She is known to have grown closer to the King over the years and their relationship has been "cemented" in recent weeks due to their health battles.

Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with a 'form of cancer' in February, after it was discovered during his treatment for an enlarged prostate.