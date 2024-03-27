Exclusive

'The Crown enhanced the monarchy’s image’: Sir Jonathan Pryce dismisses show's role in Kate conspiracy theories

By Jenny Medlicott

Sir Jonathan Pryce has said he believes The Crown ‘enhanced’ the image of the monarchy as he shut down any suggestion the drama may have contributed to conspiracy theories about Princess Kate.

The actor, who played Prince Philip in the Netflix drama The Crown, said he believes the show helped the public 'sympathise' with the Royal Family.

Speaking to LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, asked if the show may have contributed to Kate conspiracy theories and a general distorted view of the monarchy, Sir Jonathan said: “No, I think The Crown did nothing but enhance the image of the Royal Family.”

“It made them entirely sympathetic family with the problems that all of us have.”

Instead, he suggested that the recent conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales before she revealed her cancer diagnosis were more likely because of the internet.

He continued: “I think that these latest things are to do with the internet especially, the media a little, searching for a story. They love a conspiracy theory.”

It comes after the Princess of Wales announced last week that she is receiving preventative chemotherapy after an operation she had in January revealed cancer had been present.

Kate had been made the subject of intense online speculation over her health and whereabouts before she quashed them with her announcement last Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Queen Camilla revealed that Kate has been “thrilled by all the kind wishes and support” sent to her by the public after she opened up about her treatment.

On a visit to a farmers’ market in Shrewsbury, Camilla met two young well-wishers who had made posters for Kate. She promised to deliver them, telling the girls: “I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support.”

Camilla is the most senior royal to return to public-facing duties as the monarchy faces a double cancer scare.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales was praised by health leaders and charities following her video announcement as it led to a surge in the number of Brits checking symptoms for cancer.

In the 24 hours after Kate's announcement, there were 2,840 visits to the NHS cancer page, around five times higher than the visits in the same period in the previous week, The Mirror reports.

Meanwhile, there were more than 100,000 visits to the Macmillan Cancer Support website over the weekend.

NHS England cancer director Prof Peter Johnson said: “The Princess of Wales bravely speaking out about her diagnosis will help others do the same.

“Thanks to this, we have seen a spike in people visiting vital information on our site about signs and symptoms. Talking about cancer saves lives if it encourages people to come forward sooner if things aren’t right.”