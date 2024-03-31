Princess Kate’s emotional cancer reveal ‘was inspired by major Queen Elizabeth speech’

Picture: Alamy
Princess Kate's emotional video in which she revealed her cancer diagnosis was ‘inspired by Queen Elizabeth’s greatest speech’, it has been revealed.

Royal author Ingrid Seward said the Queen learned over time not to give a "performance but a welcome", The Sun reports.

“She perfected an unpretentious warmth she knew was essential to get her message across.

“The most iconic was during the lock-down of April 2020, just before her 94th birthday. The Queen ended with the encouraging words 'We will meet again'."

Picture: Alamy

“Almost four years later, Kate was making her own speech in a similar tone. The Queen spoke of the ‘increasingly challenging time’, Kate of the ‘incredibly tough couple of months’"

Ms Seward continued: “The words were similar but the striking thing was they both came from the heart, spoken in an honest, direct tone."

The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video earlier this month.

Kate was praised by health leaders and charities following her video announcement.

Her decision to speak out about her health could save lives due to a sharp increase in Brits checking symptoms, they said.

In the 24 hours after Kate's announcement, there were 2,840 visits to the NHS cancer page, around five times higher than the visits in the same period in the previous week, The Mirror reports.

Did The Crown make Princess Kate conspiracies worse?

Meanwhile, there were more than 100,000 visits to the Macmillan Cancer Support website over the following weekend.

NHS England cancer director Prof Peter Johnson said: “The Princess of Wales bravely speaking out about her diagnosis will help others do the same.

“Thanks to this, we have seen a spike in people visiting vital information on our site about signs and symptoms. Talking about cancer saves lives if it encourages people to come forward sooner if things aren’t right.”

The King's scheduled appearance this weekend is 'a sign of things heading in the right direction' a source has claimed.

King Charles ‘turning the dial’ towards resuming royal duties as he's set for first public appearance amid cancer battle

