Prince Harry to make first return to UK since Kate's cancer diagnosis for Invictus anniversary and 'could visit Charles'

28 April 2024, 12:46

By Kit Heren

Prince Harry is set to come back to the UK for the first time since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis as he marks the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to take part in a church service for the milestone at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8.

Harry is likely to give a reading at the event for the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014 as a sporting event for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

It will be the first time the California-resident prince has returned to the UK since he flew to visit his father King Charles, when the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis in February.

And Harry has not come back to his home country since his sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, said she had cancer herself in March.

The Invictus tenth anniversary service will be the first major event Harry has attended in the UK for several years.

According to the organisers of the service, there has been no confirmation if Harry's wife Meghan Markle, or other family members, will attend.

The service will be taking place two days after Harry and Meghan's son Archie celebrates his fifth birthday.

Homeland actor Damian Lewis is set to recite the Invictus poem during the service.

Representatives from across the Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community, will also be in attendance.

The Invictus Games said on its website that it "will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th. 

"We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion."

No confirmation has been given on whether Harry will visit members of his immediate family during his UK visit, with whom he is said to have a strained relationship.

Some royal commentators have speculated that Harry is likely to see Charles again, but not Kate.

Tom Bower told MailOnline: "I'm sure he won't see Kate. But to reassert his royalty and his titles to enhance his brand, he will make a huge effort to be seen visiting his father, the King. I would be surprised if Meghan came."

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.

