Meghan Markle ‘upset and overwhelmed’ by depiction of her as ‘actress, influencer, victim’ on South Park

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have been left 'upset and overwhelmed' by the episode. Picture: Comedy Central/Getty

By Asher McShane

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been left ‘upset’ after she and Prince Harry were ridiculed in an episode of South Park.

The episode, World Privacy Tour, mocks the couple as they promote the book Waaagh, which resembles Harry’s book Spare.

In one shot from the cartoon, the couple step off a plane carrying signs reading: “Stop Looking at Us” and “We Want our Privacy.”

According to the Spectator, the couple have been angered at how they were portrayed on the show, with Meghan Markle reportedly ‘upset and overwhelmed’.

Read more: Happier staff and more revenue: World's biggest trial of four-day working week hailed a 'major breakthrough'

Read more: Tomato shortage hits British supermarkets after poor weather across Europe and Africa

She has refused to watch the episode in its entirety, according to sources in California.

In the episode she is described as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer, victim".

The Duchess is heard saying: “If we moved here, people would think we're really serious about wanting to be normal.”

A royal commentator has claimed Harry and Meghan's lawyers are 'casting an eye' over the South Park episode.