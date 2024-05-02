Rishi Sunak offers Ireland chance to join Rwanda scheme amid high tensions over migrants crossing NI border

2 May 2024, 23:20

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that the Republic will not be a loophole for Britain's migration issues - after the UK Government rejected Ireland's bid to return migrants to Northern Ireland.
Rishi Sunak has offered Ireland the chance to join the Rwanda deportation scheme - after migrants crossing into the Republic sparked a major political spat. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rishi Sunak has offered Ireland the chance to join the Rwanda deportation scheme - after migrants crossing into the Republic sparked a major political spat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Downing Street offered the chance for Dublin to join the controversial scheme after Mr Sunak rejected demands by Simon Harris, the Irish prime minister, to take back asylum seekers who had crossed from Northern Ireland.

A No.10 source told the Telegraph: “If the Irish government believes the Rwanda plan is already having an effect, we can explore Ireland joining the Rwanda scheme.

Read More: ‘We’re not going to do that’: Rishi Sunak slaps down deal with Ireland to return asylum seekers to UK

Read More: Rishi Sunak claims migrant influx to Northern Ireland is 'proof' government's Rwanda plan is working

"Many countries are looking at a third country now, which is why Sir Keir Starmer’s amnesty for 115,000 illegal immigrants a year is so shortsighted.”

London, UK. 1st May, 2024. Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, leaves Number 10 to go to Parliament for Prime Ministers Questions. He will face Sir Keir Starmer across the despatch box. Credit: Mark Thomas/Alamy Live News
Downing Street offered the chance for Dublin to join the controversial scheme after Mr Sunak rejected demands by Simon Harris, the Irish prime minister, to take back asylum seekers who had crossed from Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy
Taoiseach Simon Harris speaking to the media at Government Buildings in Dublin, on investment in student accommodation. Picture date: Thursday April 25, 2024.
Ireland previously said that 80 per cent of its illegal migrant arrivals are people coming across the border from Northern Ireland who fear they might be sent to Rwanda. Picture: Alamy

Ireland previously said that 80 per cent of its illegal migrant arrivals are people coming across the border from Northern Ireland who fear they might be sent to Rwanda.

Mr Sunak told ITV News that Britain is “not going to accept” migrants being returned.

He compared the UK’s refusal to accept the return of refugees from the Republic to France’s refusal to accept the return from Britain of refugees who travelled on small boats from French beaches.

He said: “We're not interested in that. We're not going to accept returns from the EU via Ireland when the EU doesn't accept returns back to France where illegal migrants are coming from.

"Of course we're not going to do that."

The offer comes after the Home Office kickstarted a string of raids on Monday as part of Operation Vector to round up the first people who could be deported to the African nation within 11 weeks.

The department put out photos and videos of people being handcuffed and shoved in the back of vans across the country.

LBC understands there have been raids across all four regions of the UK in the last few days - though officials are remaining tight-lipped about how many people have been rounded up so far.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Conception on fire

Captain of scuba dive boat is jailed over blaze which left 34 people dead

Arizona governor Katie Hobbs

Arizona governor repeals 1864 law banning almost all abortions in the state

Counting is now underway after polls officially closed at 10pm

Local Elections 2024: First votes roll in as Tories brace for difficult night across England and Wales

A 17-year-old has now charged in connection with the incident

Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH after three injured in incident at Sheffield school

Boris Johnson was initially turned away from his polling place after forgetting to bring a valid ID - despite the rule being introduced by him when he was Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson forgets ID when arriving at polling station to vote - despite introducing the rule himself

Joe Biden

Biden: India and Japan are ‘xenophobic’ and do not welcome immigrants

The British Diversity Awards 2024 – Show

Comedian Dane Baptiste dropped by talent agency as he apologises to Jewish community for 'disturbing' post

Live
London, UK. 02nd May, 2024. The polling station at Methodist Central Hall in Westminster this afternoon. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News

Local Elections Live 2024: Labour retain Sunderland as Reform surge spells difficulty for Sunak

Haitians fleeing gang violence

Gangs lay siege to neighbourhoods in fresh outbreak of violence in Haiti

Take That and Keane have confirmed their shows at the crisis-hit Co-Op Live arena will not go ahead as planned - as the new £365m venue continues to delay its opening.

Take That move shows from Manchester's crisis-hit Co-op live arena to rival venue after chaos

Police have rushed to the scene in Dagenham

Teenager fighting for life after being stabbed in Dagenham, as gunshots also reported

Police are investigating right-wing politician and former actor Lawrence Fox after he shared an upskirt photograph of a female TV presented.

Police probe right-wing politician Laurence Fox after he shared then deleted upskirt photo of presenter

Joe Biden

Dissent must never lead to disorder says Biden as he hits out at campus protests

Exclusive
US national security adviser General HR McMaster has said that the we are on the 'cusp of another World War' in a stark warning to Britain to boost defence spending to 4% of GDP.

'We are close to another World War': Former top US general warns UK to boost defence spending and build Iron Dome

Josh Baker

Cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, leaving teammates 'heartbroken', as Michael Vaughan leads tributes

Exclusive
Rents have increased since the cap ended, tenants are telling LBC

'It felt like an April Fool's at first': Tenants face illegal rent hikes or eviction as landlords sell to cover costs

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sandro Tonali

Newcastle star Sandro Tonali escapes immediate ban and can return in August despite breaking FA gambling rules
Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann detective reveals bombshell tip-off that led police to identify prime suspect Christian Brueckner
45 protesters were arrested

Dozens of activists arrested after police assaulted during protest to block Peckham migrant bus, as coach leaves empty
The body of Sian Batchelor was found on a beach near Pembroke Dock.

Body of woman, 32, found on beach in Wales as devastated family pay tribute to ‘beautiful, loving person’
Marcus Arduini Monzo has been accused of murder

'Hero' dad fought off Hainault 'sword killer' to defend young family as children slept

Gaza protests ‘slowing down justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives

Gaza protests ‘holding off justice’ as domestic abuse victim ‘unable to see’ redeployed detectives
Israel Palestinians

Ceasefire question remains: Will Israel end war without destruction of Hamas?

Donald Trump in court

Trump could face further gag order sanctions amid hush money trial

Kate Forbes announced she would not stand to replace Humza Yousaf.

Kate Forbes announces she will not run in SNP leadership race to replace Humza Yousaf

Police raid campus protest site

Police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators clash at UCLA encampment

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit