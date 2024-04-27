Rishi Sunak claims migrant influx to Northern Ireland is 'proof' government's Rwanda plan is working

27 April 2024, 17:05 | Updated: 27 April 2024, 17:42

Rishi Sunak has responded to claims the government's Rwanda plan is causing an influx of migrants into Ireland, noting such figures prove the deterrent effect is working.
Rishi Sunak has responded to claims the government's Rwanda plan is causing an influx of migrants into Ireland, noting such figures prove the deterrent effect is working. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Rishi Sunak has responded to claims the government's Rwanda plan is causing an influx of migrants into Ireland, noting such figures prove the deterrent effect is working.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"The deterrent is... already having an impact because people are worried about coming here," the Prime Minister said.

It comes after deputy Irish premier Micheal Martin said the UK's asylum policy is driving migrants in fear of being deported to Rwanda across the border from Northern Ireland into the Republic.

Ministers plan to send asylum seekers arriving in the UK on a one-way flight to the east African nation, with the aim of deterring others from crossing the English Channel on small boats.

It follows policing minister Chris Philp's comments to an audience earlier this week, in which he asked members of the public whether Rwanda was a different country to Congo.

The government minister was questioned by an audience member about the government's new Rwanda Bill and what this meant for those travelling to the UK from the neighbouring country of Congo.

Rishi Sunak has responded to claims the government's Rwanda plan is causing an influx of migrants into Ireland, noting such figures prove the deterrent effect is working.
Rishi Sunak has responded to claims the government's Rwanda plan is causing an influx of migrants into Ireland, noting such figures prove the deterrent effect is working. Picture: Alamy

Making the comments as part of an interview which is set to air on Sunday, the PM told Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips:"My focus is on the United Kingdom and securing our borders.

"But what that comment illustrates is a couple of things," he continued.

"One, that illegal migration is a global challenge, which is why you're seeing multiple countries talk about doing third country partnerships, looking at novel ways to solve this problem, and I believe will follow where the UK has led.

"But what it also shows, I think, is that the deterrent is, according to your comment, already having an impact because people are worried about coming here and that demonstrates exactly what I'm saying.

Read more: Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary says he'd 'happily' offer Rwanda deportation flights

Read more: Policing minister Chris Philp asks if Rwanda and Congo are different countries leaving audience members in shock

"If people come to our country illegally, but know that they won't be able to stay, they're much less likely to come, and that's why the Rwanda scheme is so important."

Downing Street on Friday rebuffed claims the Rwanda plan was already influencing movements into Ireland, saying it was too early to jump to conclusions on its impact.

It comes as Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was hounded by a group of left-wing protesters waving Palestine and Communist flags and shouting insults at him.

Downing Street on Friday rebuffed claims the Rwanda plan was already influencing movements into Ireland, saying it was too early to jump to conclusions on its impact.
Downing Street on Friday rebuffed claims the Rwanda plan was already influencing movements into Ireland, saying it was too early to jump to conclusions on its impact. Picture: Alamy

Mr Martin, who also serves as Ireland's foreign affairs minister, told reporters in Dublin on Friday: "Clearly, we've had an increase in the numbers coming into Northern Ireland into the Republic.

And it's fairly obvious that a Rwanda policy, if you're a person in a given situation in the UK and well, then you don't want to go to Rwanda - not that anybody has gone yet, I hasten to add.

"So I think it's a fair comment of mine. There are many other issues - it's not in any way trying to blame anything or anything like that."

But a No 10 spokeswoman told journalists in Westminster: "It is too early to jump to specific conclusions about the impact of the Act and treaty in terms of migrant behaviour.

"Of course, we will monitor this very closely and we already work very closely as you would expect with the Irish government, including on matters relating to asylum.

"But of course, the intention behind the Act is to have it serve as a deterrent and that is why we are working to get flights off the ground as swiftly as possible."

Mr Sunak this week acknowledged it could still take 10 to 12 weeks to get flights in the air, in a blow to his earlier target of seeing this take place in the "spring" of this year.

Irish ministers earlier this week suggested there had been a rise in the number of migrants crossing the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Justice minister Helen McEntee told a committee of the Irish Parliament the number was now "higher than 80%" crossing from Northern Ireland.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

TikTok star Om Fahad has been shot dead outside her home in an apparent assassination.

TikTok star Om Fahad shot dead outside home in apparent assassination

Breaking
Top Tory MP defects to Labour and blasts NHS 'chaos' - as Sir Kier Starmer welcomes him to 'changed' party

Top Tory MP and former health minister defects to Labour as he blasts NHS 'chaos'

King’s Cross St Pancras closed after ‘flare' sparks mass passenger evacuation

King’s Cross St Pancras closed after ‘flare' sparks mass passenger evacuation

Peter Smith

Pictured: British victim of shark attack who is fighting for his life after being mauled in the Caribbean

Russia Shooting

Russia arrests another suspect in concert hall attack that killed 144

Netherlands King’s Day

Revellers dress in orange to celebrate Dutch king’s birthday

Jacob Rees-Mogg was hounded by protesters

Jacob Rees-Mogg hounded from university by far-left protesters as Labour and Conservatives slam 'intimidation'

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests

US student anti-war protesters vow to continue demonstrations

Severe Weather Midwest

Tornadoes flatten homes in Nebraska and leave trails of damage in Iowa

First Minister Humza Yousaf on Friday

Humza Yousaf says Scottish election could be called if he loses no-confidence vote, as he urges MSPs to reconsider

Israel Palestinians Hamas Interview

Hamas reviewing Israeli ceasefire proposal as possible Rafah offensive looms

Dr Tijon Esho

TV doctor struck off after giving free Botox to OnlyFans model in return for sex at his clinic

Two arrested as thousands of Palestine supporters march on London calling for Gaza ceasefire

Two arrested as thousands of Palestine supporters march on London calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Russia Ukraine War

Russia renews attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as Kyiv launches more drones

Alexei Navalny died in February

'Putin did not order Alexei Navalny's death,' US intelligence agencies claim after Kremlin critic dies in Russian jail

APTOPIX US China Blinken

Blinken ends latest trip to China with visit to Beijing record store

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate Forbes has backed Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf's leadership rival Kate Forbes backs beleaguered Scottish First Minister, as no confidence vote looms
Tourists are to be taxed to visit parts of Tenerife

Date revealed when Brits will have to pay tourist tax for popular Spanish holiday destination after locals protest
A march against anti-Semitism scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled

London march against anti-Semitism axed amid safety fears, with 'hundreds of thousands' to join Palestine protest
Britney Spears has been forced to pay for her father's legal fees for managing her own money

Britney Spears and father Jamie 'settle legal dispute', with pop star 'left to foot dad's $2m legal bill'
Diddy Sexual Misconduct

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs files motion to dismiss some claims in sexual assault lawsuit

New figures from LBC have found five children per day are arrested for carrying a knife.

‘They're agile on issues they care about’: Idris Elba suggests government cares more about XL bullies than knife crime
Rageh Omaar

Rageh Omaar rushed for medical treatment after viewers' alarm as he fell ill on TV and stumbled over words
Inga Rubite died in A&E

Woman who was found collapsed under coat at A&E after seven hours ‘might not have died if someone checked on her’
Train Derailment New Mexico

Train derailment and fire forces road closure near Arizona-New Mexico state line

French officers were pictured trying to prevent migrants attempting the Channel crossing.

French police use knives to puncture migrant boat in Dunkirk to prevent Channel crossing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

What events will the King attend now he's returning to public-facing duties?

What next for Charles: From Trooping the Colour to the Royal Ascot - which events will the King attend?
Kate and Charles

Full timeline of Charles and Kate's diagnoses, battle and treatment with cancer

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pictured together in the gardens of Buckingham Palace

Charles returns: King to resume to royal duties after doctors ‘very encouraged’ by progress made in cancer fight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit