Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

Prince William has given an update on his family. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William has given a rare update on Kate's health during a visit to Newcastle.

The prince spoke to men who struggled with their mental health during a visit to the newly opened James' Place in Newcastle.

While meeting royal supporters outside the centre, one person asked: "Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?"

William said: "All doing well, thank you. Yes, we’re doing well."

Kate revealed in March that she was receiving treatment for cancer, following her abdominal surgery in January.

It came after months of speculation over her health, with her last public appearance having been at the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, King Charles returned to work on Tuesday, after stepping down from public duties for his own cancer treatment.

King Charles visited a cancer treatment centre as he returned to public duties for the first time since his diagnosis.

The King and Queen sat down with patients during a visit to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre.

The royal pair met with patients and experts at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London.

He appeared in good spirits as he visited the centre and told chemotherapy patients that he was “not too bad" amid his own cancer treatment, which he said he would also be having later on Tuesday.

When asked about his health, he told a patient: “I’m alright thank you very much, not too bad.”

It was announced the King has been named as the new patron of Cancer Research UK.

Charles' cancer was discovered when he went into hospital in January for treatment on his enlarged prostate.