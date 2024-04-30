King Charles sends poignant message of support to victims of Hainault sword rampage

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in east London. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

King Charles has sent a message of support after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a sword rampage in east London.

The King said his “thoughts and prayers are with all those affected” by the “horrific” Hainault stabbings.

“In particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life”, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

The Palace spokesman added: "Following the horrific scenes in Hainault this morning, the King has asked to be kept fully informed as details of the incident become clearer.

"He salutes the courage of the emergency services who helped contain the situation."

Police forensics investigators at the scene of the sword attack. Picture: Alamy

Rick Prior, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said after the attack: "The thoughts of all police officers in London are with the family of the 14-year-old boy who was killed today, and all those injured.

"This horrific incident is a sad reminder of the incredible bravery our officers display and the dangers they face to keep the public in London safe, day in and day out.

"It's often forgotten by people who attack our profession and the difficult and dynamic decisions which officers are confronted with on an hourly basis, that we work with heroes whose courage is incredible.

A van crashed before violence broke out in the streets. Picture: Alamy

"We shall be supporting our injured colleagues, the officers they work with and their families as best we can at this very difficult time."

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the sword attack in Hainault, east London, this morning. Five people were injured in total, including two police officers.

The other victims are in hospital but are not thought to have life-threatening injuries. Police say a 36-year-old suspect was arrested 22 minutes after the first call, after being Tasered. The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Police at the scene near where the boy was killed. Picture: Alamy

A resident in Thurlow Gardens, who wished to remain anonymous, told the PA news agency that the attacker was tasered in his garden.

They said the attacker jumped over the fence before being held down by police, and the householder had submitted CCTV to the authorities.

The resident's neighbour, who also wanted to remain anonymous, witnessed the arrest, saying: "I heard police sirens and then the car stopped here for three seconds, which was a bit odd. I opened the door and I could see armed police officers.

"I saw a gentleman, a white guy, running, being chased by the police.

"He went into that driveway and he was being tasered, being told to stop, then he jumped into that other neighbour's driveway there.

"He was being tasered, went to the floor with all the armed police officers around and he was subdued there for half an hour.

"I think he mentioned something about God and attempted murder. He was quite resisting."

A local resident described hearing screaming and shouting early on Tuesday before seeing police cordoning off a nearby road.

New North Road resident Ray Leigh Mason, 44, said: "I heard a shout, something along the lines of 'there's nothing you can do mate', then screaming.

"The shouting must've been around 06.50am and at the time of it occurring, I wrongly assumed it was neighbours arguing, which quite often happens at all hours.

"I should've been up earlier and likely would be outside as it happened, but I stayed in bed an extra 15 minutes.

"I looked out of the window to see the police arriving and cordoning off the road. I was told to stay inside, which I did for some time. I then needed to leave for work but with the station closed, I was escorted away down New North Road and needed to walk to Fairlop station."

Home security video shows an ambulance parked next to a body lying on the road in Laing Close before the ambulance quickly drives away from the scene and the man runs after it, shouting.

In another video clip, sent by an anonymous resident, a police car arrives before the man verbally confronts the police and shouts "is there anybody here who believes in God?" while standing next to the motionless body.

A voice is heard shouting "drop the sword" before a police officer approaches the man and sprays a substance in his direction before he retreats.

In another clip, a person is heard shouting that someone has been "stabbed in the head" and to "go get him"

Other footage showed the suspect being chased by police as an officer is heard shouting "Lock your doors" as the sword-wielding man entered residential gardens.

Officers could be heard yelling "Come here", "Come this way" and "Drop the sword" at the suspect, who could be seen climbing on top of an outbuilding and dropping into a garden.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the incident as "shocking", adding: "Such violence has no place on our streets".

