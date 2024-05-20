Woman mauled to death in XL Bully attack at east London home as police seize two dogs

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have seized two pet XL Bullies after a woman was mauled to death in her east London home.

Armed officers were called to an address in Cornwall Close, Hornchurch at 1:12pm on Monday after reports a woman in her 50s had been attacked by a dog.

The woman was treated by Medics from London Ambulance Service but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Due to the threat posed, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers were able to safely seize two dogs.

“These were registered XL Bully dogs and prior to officers’ arrival had been contained inside a room in the house.

“They did not leave the house at any time during the incident.

“The family of the woman, who was the owner of the dogs, are being supported by officers.”

It comes after a mother and son were jailed last week over an attack by their XL Bully on an eight-year-old boy.

Amanda Young, 49, was jailed for 20 months after admitting being the person in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control in a public place.

Her son Lewis Young, 30, was given a two-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to being the owner of the dog.

From February 1, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully in England and Wales without a certificate.