Woman mauled to death in XL Bully attack at east London home as police seize two dogs

20 May 2024, 21:14 | Updated: 20 May 2024, 21:44

A woman in her 50s was mauled to death by a dog in her own home in east London.
A woman in her 50s was mauled to death by a dog in her own home in east London. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have seized two pet XL Bullies after a woman was mauled to death in her east London home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Armed officers were called to an address in Cornwall Close, Hornchurch at 1:12pm on Monday after reports a woman in her 50s had been attacked by a dog.

The woman was treated by Medics from London Ambulance Service but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Due to the threat posed, armed officers attended. After assessing the situation, officers were able to safely seize two dogs.

“These were registered XL Bully dogs and prior to officers’ arrival had been contained inside a room in the house.

“They did not leave the house at any time during the incident.

Read more: Mother and son jailed after boy, 8, mauled by XL Bully, suffering serious head injuries

Read more: Police seize 22 XL Bully dogs from illegal breeding farm in Sheffield in huge raid

“The family of the woman, who was the owner of the dogs, are being supported by officers.”

It comes after a mother and son were jailed last week over an attack by their XL Bully on an eight-year-old boy.

Amanda Young, 49, was jailed for 20 months after admitting being the person in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control in a public place.

Her son Lewis Young, 30, was given a two-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to being the owner of the dog.

From February 1, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully in England and Wales without a certificate.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Turkey Erdogan Eurovision

Turkey’s leader claims Eurovision Song Contest is a threat to family values

Labour's Diana Johnson has told LBC the department of health was 'defending itself' during the infected blood scandal.

‘The department of health was institutionally defending itself’, Labour MP tells LBC after infected blood scandal report

Iran Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s president and foreign minister die in helicopter crash

Exclusive
Julian Assange's wife calls for extradition case against WikiLeaks founder to be abandoned by US after High Court win

Julian Assange's wife calls for extradition case against WikiLeaks founder to be abandoned by US after High Court win

France Cannes 2024 The Apprentice Red Carpet

The Apprentice, about a young Donald Trump, premieres in Cannes

A 'heat dome' is forecast to hit over the half-term.

UK to enjoy 800-mile ‘heat dome’ with temperatures of up to 25C in parts of country over half term

King Charles and Queen Camilla in attendance of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds at Chelsea Flower Show as they visit garden designed by children

Haiti Airport

Haiti’s main airport reopens nearly three months after violence forced it closed

Israel Palestinians

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders

Hardline 'Butcher of Tehran' Ebrahim Raisi's death opens door for escalating Iran-West confrontation

Hardline 'Butcher of Tehran' Ebrahim Raisi's death opens door for escalating Iran-West confrontation

Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

Rishi Sunak has apologised for the infected blood scandal.

'This is a day of shame': Rishi Sunak apologises ‘wholeheartedly’ for infected blood scandal after 'chilling' report

Kate Roughley, 37, strapped the Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag

Parents will 'never forgive' nursery worker who killed daughter by strapping her face down and ignoring cries

Children were used as "objects for research" the final report of the Infected Blood Inquiry has found.

The school where dozens died: Only 30 of 122 boys at Treloar College are alive after experiments with infected blood

Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery

Cohen says he stole from Trump’s company as key hush money trial witness quizzed

Japan Mount Fuji

Japan imposes new rules to climb Mount Fuji to combat tourism and littering

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dame Judi Dench has placed the first seedling from the Sycamore Gap in the National Trust's Chelsea Flower Show garden

Dame Judi Dench places first Sycamore Gap seedling in Chelsea Flower Show garden

Grant Wagster pushed his wife down the stairs after expressing frustration over his internet connection

Tree surgeon avoids jail after pushing wife down stairs and breaking her hip in rage over WiFi connection
Passengers queuing to get on Eurostar trains at St Pancras

Exact date for new EU Eurostar checks set and how much earlier you need to arrive revealed

Benjamin Netanyahu

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas chiefs

Lloyd Austin

Pentagon vows to keep weapons moving to Ukraine as Kyiv faces renewed assault

Kate Roughley, 37, strapped the baby girl face down on to a bean bag

Nursery worker who strapped baby face down to beanbag and left her for 90 minutes found guilty of manslaughter
Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the report into the scandal

What is the infected blood scandal, who is responsible, and will victims be compensated?

Fishermen scouring the seabed

Philippines blames China for loss of giant clams in disputed shoal

Colin and Janet Smith are calling for criminal prosecutions after they lost their seven year old son Colin in 1990

‘He had Aids but they kept it from us’: Parents tell of hell as scale of infected blood cover-up revealed
Accused pair

Russian director and playwright go on trial over play ‘justifying terrorism’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit