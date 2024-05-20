Dame Judi Dench places first Sycamore Gap seedling in Chelsea Flower Show garden

20 May 2024, 15:51

Dame Judi Dench has placed the first seedling from the Sycamore Gap in the National Trust's Chelsea Flower Show garden
Dame Judi Dench has placed the first seedling from the Sycamore Gap in the National Trust's Chelsea Flower Show garden. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Dame Judi Dench has placed the first seedling from the Sycamore Gap in the National Trust's Chelsea Flower Show garden - eight months after the parent tree was illegally felled.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The legendary actress, known best for her Shakespearian stage performances and as M in the James Bond films, was presented with the seedling by schoolgirl Charlotte Crowe, 7.

Charlotte, from a Northumberland school local to the Sycamore Gap, won a competition where pupils were invited to draw a picture and write a short poem about the iconic tree.

The actress, 89, said she had named the seedling Antoninus - after the adopted son of Roman Emperor Hadrian, whose reign saw the erection of the wall, baring his name, across Roman Britain where the tree once grew.

It comes eight months after the tree was felled during the night on September 28 last year. Two men were subsequently arrested.

Dame Judi Dench and Charlotte Crowe attend the Octavia Hill Garden by Blue Diamond with the National Trust
Dame Judi Dench and Charlotte Crowe attend the Octavia Hill Garden by Blue Diamond with the National Trust. Picture: Alamy
Dame Mary Berry and Chelsea Pensioners on The National Garden Scheme Stand
Dame Mary Berry and Chelsea Pensioners on The National Garden Scheme Stand. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' accused of targeting Keir Starmer by 'bombarding him with almost 300 emails'

Read More: Nursery worker who strapped baby face down to beanbag and left her for 90 minutes found guilty of manslaughter

Dame Judi - one of Britain's most celebrated performers - has been vocal about her love for trees, even making a BBC documentary in 2018 entitled My Passion for Trees.

She previously revealed that she plants a tree everytime a friend of hers dies.

Andrew Jasper, the Director of Gardens and Parklands at the National Trust, said: “Placing the Sycamore Gap seedling within the garden at Chelsea reflects the National Trust’s important role in preserving both our nation’s heritage and our shared horticultural heritage through plant conservation.

“We hope that those who visit the garden at Chelsea this week will feel that beneficial connection to the natural heritage that we care for and also take inspiration from seeing the seedling - when we first saw the seedlings germinate, we knew there was hope for the tree’s future.”

The selling will return to the National Trust plant conservation centre at the end of the garden festival. It will continue to be cared for by expert growers before a decision is made as to where it should be permanently planted.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, have been charged with criminal damage to the tree and to Hadrian's Wall.

Graham, of Carlisle, entered pleas of not guilty to both charges while Mr Carruthers, of Wigton, Cumbria, entered no plea.

Joanna Lumley during the press day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea
Joanna Lumley during the press day of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Picture: Alamy
Dame Joanna Lumley, Marcus Wareing and Dame Prue Leith attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Dame Joanna Lumley, Marcus Wareing and Dame Prue Leith attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Alamy

Also at the Flower Show, Dame Mary Berry and Bridgerton stars were among the celebrities photographed viewing the garden.

The former Great British Bake Off judge, 89, was photographed in the Bridgerton garden, joined by Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton in the series, and Ruth Gemmell who portrays her mother, Lady Violet.

The garden is inspired by Penelope Featherington, played by Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, whose love story is one of the main focal points in the romance series' latest season.

Dame Mary also visited the National Garden Scheme garden, joined by the Chelsea Pensioners, who are retired soldiers of the British Army.

The pensioners are based at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, where the annual flower show takes place.

The TV chef is the president of the scheme, which gives people access to over 3,500 private gardens in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

She was pictured in the garden wearing a pink, green and blue dress alongside gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh - another supporter of the scheme.

Elsewhere Dame Joanna Lumley was seen in a stylish blue hat, joined by The Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith and celebrity chef Marcus Wareing.

Other celebrity attendees included TV presenter Nick Knowles and his fiancee Katie Dadzie, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins, sports presenter Gabby Logan, Britain's Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli and Wicked Little Letters star Joanna Scanlan.

The world famous show opens to the public on Tuesday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grant Wagster pushed his wife down the stairs after expressing frustration over his internet connection

Tree surgeon avoids jail after pushing wife down stairs and breaking her hip in rage over WiFi connection

Passengers queuing to get on Eurostar trains at St Pancras

Exact date for new EU Eurostar checks set and how much earlier you need to arrive revealed

Benjamin Netanyahu

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas chiefs

Lloyd Austin

Pentagon vows to keep weapons moving to Ukraine as Kyiv faces renewed assault

Kate Roughley, 37, strapped the baby girl face down on to a bean bag

Nursery worker who strapped baby face down to beanbag and left her for 90 minutes found guilty of manslaughter

Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the report into the scandal

What is the infected blood scandal, who is responsible, and will victims be compensated?

Fishermen scouring the seabed

Philippines blames China for loss of giant clams in disputed shoal

Colin and Janet Smith are calling for criminal prosecutions after they lost their seven year old son Colin in 1990

‘He had Aids but they kept it from us’: Parents tell of hell as scale of infected blood cover-up revealed

Accused pair

Russian director and playwright go on trial over play ‘justifying terrorism’

Hospital building with flowers outside

Slovak PM’s condition improves after assassination attempt

Collapsed bridge and ship

Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse refloated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (right)

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders on charges of war crimes

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins bid at High Court to appeal against extradition to the United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins High Court bid to appeal against extradition to the United States

Victims of the Infected Blood scandal

Children used as 'objects for research' and risks ignored, infected blood inquiry finds

The Infected Blood Inquiry Report was published today

Read in full: The Infected Blood Inquiry Report, the key points and timeline

Tens of thousands of people in the UK were infected with deadly viruses after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

Governments and NHS carried out ‘chilling cover-up’ of infected blood scandal, bombshell report reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

New Taiwanese leader

Taiwan’s new President urges China to stop military intimidation

Rescuers on a mountaintop

Iranian President and foreign minister found dead at helicopter crash site

Michael Cohen

Cohen faces fresh grilling as Trump’s hush money trial enters final stretch

Bren orton, 29, went missing in Switzerland last week

British extreme kayaker, 29, feared drowned after becoming 'trapped underwater' in Swiss river
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has been killed in a helicopter crash along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several others

Israel says ‘it wasn’t us’ after Iran's President ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash
Emergency vehicles

What we know so far about helicopter crash that killed Iranian President

Cambridge academic claims Britain owes £205bn in reparations

UK owes Caribbean nations more than £200bn in reparations for slavery, Cambridge don claims
Sir Brian Langstaff may refer Treloar’s to the CPS in his final report on Monday

School at centre of infected blood scandal where 75 pupils died could face prosecution

Jacob Zuma

Court rules former South African leader Jacob Zuma cannot stand in election

'We've got to give these people justice': Ministers vow to address any criminal wrongdoing in infected blood report

'We've got to give these people justice': Ministers vow to address any criminal wrongdoing in infected blood report

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit