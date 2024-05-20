Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' accused of targeting Keir Starmer by 'bombarding him with almost 300 emails'

20 May 2024, 09:11 | Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:25

Fiona Harvey sent Sir Keir Starmer a total of 276 messages
Fiona Harvey sent Sir Keir Starmer a total of 276 messages. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The ‘real life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer bombarded Sir Keir Starmer with almost 300 emails, it has been reported.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fiona Harvey sent Sir Keir a total of 276 messages in the space of eight months including vicious attacks on him and his family, The Sun reports.

The emails contain furious blasts at the Labour leader describing him as a “stupid little boy” and saying he was a “useless barrister” and that he was in a “non job.”

She sent over 276 emails to Sir Keir Starmer’s MP email address.

Harvey sent over 276 emails to Sir Keir Starmer’s MP email address
Harvey sent over 276 emails to Sir Keir Starmer’s MP email address. Picture: Alamy

The Met police above been made aware of the messages, which were sent between January and August 2020.

In one email, she used a disabled slur against Sir Keir Starmer’s wife and said: “God she looks dreadful. Dreadful.”

On May 18 2020, she forwarded Sir Keir a message from a councillor who had told her he could not give her addresses she had apparently requested for data protection reasons.

She threatened to make Sir Keir’s life “not worth living”.

The 'real-life Martha' from Baby Reindeer, Fiona Harvey, bombarded Sir Keir Starmer with almost 300 emails, it has been reported
The 'real-life Martha' from Baby Reindeer, Fiona Harvey, bombarded Sir Keir Starmer with almost 300 emails, it has been reported. Picture: PA

According to the paper, the email of April 9, 2020, said: “Keir cut the crap with me you stupid little boy.

“You get elected leader of. Non party and within two minutes I get an email calling me a racist from the housing ombudsman I’ve already complained about you to the standards commissioner who guess what also does nothing. See from now on il l complain about the slightest little thing.

“Your life won’t be worth living.”

On April 8, 2020, in a 1,420-word email — copied to a list of others — Harvey said Labour’s shadow cabinet was “full if imbeciles yes men”.

On April 4, 2020 — the day Sir Keir became Labour leader — she congratulated him on his “fourth of fifth non job”.

The email added: “You have ignored me” and called him a “free loader on the public purse”.

Labour has declined to comment.

In Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd's character Donny Dunn is stalked by Martha after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ms Harvey said she would sue Netflix and creator-turned-star Gadd over the "defamatory" depiction.

Referencing a scene in which Martha receives a nine-month prison sentence, she said: "That is completely untrue, very, very defamatory to me, very career damaging.

"I wanted to rebut that completely on this show - I am not a stalker, I have not been to jail, I've not got injunctions - it is complete nonsense."

At the select committee, Mr King said the show was about "telling Richard's story in a truthful way".

"I personally wouldn't be comfortable with a world in which we decided it was better that Richard was silenced, and not allowed to tell his story", he said

"Obviously, we are following the situation very closely."

Asked if the "Martha character in real life" was offered any support, he added: "I can't get into the specifics of what happened around making the show because it wouldn't be appropriate for me to comment and I don't want to give further fuel to some of the theories which are circulating on the internet."

