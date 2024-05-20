King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds at Chelsea Flower Show as they visit garden designed by children

20 May 2024, 18:48

King Charles and Queen Camilla in attendance of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
King Charles and Queen Camilla in attendance of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

King Charles and Queen Camilla have attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show as Charles continues his return to public duties. 

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His majesty is continuing to undergo treatment for cancer but was in good spirits alongside Camilla as they arrived in the evening sunshine. 

Charles is an avid gardener and is Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society while Camilla, who was in a blue dress, is a keen horticulturist herself. 

The pair were greeted in West London by President of the Royal Horticultural Society Keith Weed CBE before going on a tour of the gardens and displays. 

The King And Queen And Other Members of The Royal Family Visit The RHS Chelsea Flower Show
The King And Queen And Other Members of The Royal Family Visit The RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Getty

Accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, they viewed the RHS No Adults Allowed Garden - the first garden to have been designed by children, for children.

Harry Holding worked with pupils from Sulivan Primary School in London to create the garden containing woodland, meadows and a wetland with heightened colour and fun oversized bog plants.

The garden aims to inspire children to get involved with eco-gardening whilst enjoying themselves.

The Royals were also due to visit the Moroto no IE Japanese Garden and the tropical Addleshaw Goddard Junglette Garden.

They have shared their love of gardening at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire with Camilla finding it “a wonderful way to pass the time”.

She added: “It gets everybody outside. I find it the most relaxing thing in the world, you come in and everything starts stiffening up. It’s worth it.” 

Read more: Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Read more: Charles unveils first portrait since Coronation which includes butterfly capturing 'metamorphosis from Prince to King'

Clare Matterson CBE, RHS Director General, said: “It means the world to the RHS and our wider horticultural family of growers, nurseries, gardeners, designers and plants people that Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are visiting RHS Chelsea again this year.

“We are all hugely looking forward to welcoming them to the world famous event to enjoy the spectacular displays that everyone has worked tirelessly to create.

"To meet the many wonderful charities involved with the event, and hopefully, as us gardeners love to do, sharing some top gardening tips and getting lots of inspiration along the way.”

The King is a Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society
The King is a Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society. Picture: Getty

Mr Weed, said: “As an advocate for the planet and champion for environmental issues, we are thrilled and honoured that His Majesty The King is our Royal Patron.

“We look forward to furthering our work to reach more people of all ages, backgrounds and gardening abilities with the joy of growing plants and gardening to create wonderful gardens, combat the effects of climate change and build a better future for generations to come.”

Dame Mary Berry and the stars of Bridgerton were among the celebrities to visit the flower show before it opens to the public.

Dame Judi Dench placed a seedling from the Sycamore Gap tree, felled in an act of vandalism, onto the National Trust's Octavia Hill garden.

