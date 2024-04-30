James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live
Hainault critical incident LIVE: Police and public attacked by sword-wielding man as one arrested
30 April 2024, 08:28 | Updated: 30 April 2024, 10:05
A sword-wielding man has been arrested following reports of multiple stabbings in Hainault.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Multiple individuals were attacked, including two police officers.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned."I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.
"People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.
"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related."
A witness told LBC: "There was loud shouting outside my road on Laing Close and a young boy stabbed another guy, then went towards the station. Not sure what happened there."
Another witness told LBC the incident happened near the Jet Petrol station near the Tube station.
A huge police presence is in the area, which is "causing chaos", he added.
Follow our live blog below.
Tory Mayoral candidate labels incident 'deeply concerning'
Susan Hall said: "This is deeply concerning and my thoughts are with those who have been injured.
"I am grateful to the emergency services for responding to this incident so quickly and for all the work they do to keep people safe.
"I would urge people not to speculate about the incident on social media and I would encourage any witnesses to contact the police."
Five people treated at Hainault stabbing, LAS confirms
A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.54am this morning to an incident near Hainault Underground Station.
"We sent multiple resources to the scene.
"Working together with our emergency services partners, we treated five people and took all five to hospital. Our crews have now left the scene."
LBC's Henry Riley is at the scene
Stay tuned for further updates.
Keir Starmer labels incident ‘awful’
Keir Starmer, Labour party leader, has called the stabbing in Hainault “awful”.
He said: "Awful news coming from Hainault. Our thoughts are with the victims. Thankful for the first responders on the scene."
Pictured: 'Sword-wielding attacker'
A sword-wielding man has been arrested after several people were attacked, including two police officers.
Police rushed to the scene shortly before 7am on Tuesday morning after a car drove into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area, near Hainault Tube station, Redbridge.
Multiple were then attacked, including those in the residential area, members of the public and two police officers.
Footage posted to social media shows a man wielding a sword threatening officers and walking around a residential close.
Read more about the attack here.
Sadiq Khan "devastated" by Hainault incident
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am absolutely devastated by the news from Hainault this morning.
"I remain in constant contact with the Commissioner. A man has been arrested and the area secured. The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. There will be additional reassurance patrols in the area.
"The police officers and emergency services showed the best of our city - running towards danger to protect others and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.
"I would urge people not to speculate until the details of this incident are confirmed by the police and avoid posting footage on social media.
"If you have any information at all, please contact the police urgently on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111. There is no honour in staying silent.
Those affected in the local area, including witnesses, can also call Victim Support on 0808 1689 111.”
Firefighters attended critical incident to assist police response
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters were mobilised to assist police and London Ambulance Service colleagues at an incident near Hainault Underground Station.
“Crews supported London Ambulance Service crews in the provision of immediate emergency care.
“The Brigade was called at 7.35am and the incident was over for firefighters by 9.24am.
“Fire crews from Dagenham, Walthamstow, Ilford, Romford, Hainault, East Ham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.”
'Sword-wielding' man arrested after multiple people attacked - including two police officers
A 'sword-wielding attacker' has been arrested after several people were stabbed in Hainault.
They rushed to the scene shortly before 7am after a car drove into a house in the Thurlow Gardens area.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.
"I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.
"People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.
"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related."
Where did the stabbing occur?
We know the critical incident took place near Hainault Tube station in Redbridge, near the Essex border.
The Tube station is closed as a result.
One witness told LBC that one person was 'attacked' at the Jet Petrol Station near the station, while another person was 'attacked' in Laing Close.
Police confirm man has been arrested and urge public to 'follow their instructions'
A spokesperson for Redbridge MPS said: "Police are at an incident in the Hainault area.
"Please follow the instructions of police officers on the ground.
"A man has been arrested."