Live

Hainault critical incident LIVE: Police and public attacked by sword-wielding man as one arrested

A 36-year-old man has been arrested. Picture: Peter Kingdom/social media

By Kieran Kelly

A sword-wielding man has been arrested following reports of multiple stabbings in Hainault.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Multiple individuals were attacked, including two police officers.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned."I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm.

"People will want to know what has happened and will we provide more information as soon as we can.

"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community. We are not looking for more suspects. This incident does not appear to be terror-related."

A witness told LBC: "There was loud shouting outside my road on Laing Close and a young boy stabbed another guy, then went towards the station. Not sure what happened there."

Another witness told LBC the incident happened near the Jet Petrol station near the Tube station.

A huge police presence is in the area, which is "causing chaos", he added.

Follow our live blog below.