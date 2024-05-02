Teenager fighting for life after being stabbed in Dagenham, as gunshots also reported

Police have rushed to the scene in Dagenham
Police have rushed to the scene in Dagenham. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A 19-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed in east London.

The stabbing took place on Whalebone Lane South in Dagenham on Thursday.

One witness told LBC said that the incident took place outside the Iceland supermarket on the street.

Paramedics said that they had sent an air ambulance among other vehicles, and the victim was "taken to a major trauma centre as a priority".

Police said they were called about 5.15pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing. A separate call came in shortly afterwards reporting a shooting.

Other locals said that the road had been closed while police dealt with the incident. A man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Barking and Dagenham Council said: "Due to an earlier police incident, Whalebone Lane is closed from the junction of Wood Lane and Selinas Lane.

"Please note that the polling station at Becontree Methodist Church is open, and access can be gained by foot via Wood Lane only."

Some said that the victim had been taken to hospital in an air ambulance.

A spokesperson for the police said: "Police were called to Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham at about 17:18hrs on Thursday, 2 May following reports that a man has been stabbed.

"Shortly after a second call was received by a member of the public reporting gun shots in the area.

"Officers and LAS attended and found a man, aged 19, with stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains. His condition has been assessed as life-threatening.

"His next of kin has been informed.

"A man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. He was taken into custody where he remains.

"A crime scene is in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 quoting 5857/02MAY. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at 5.18 pm (2 May) to reports of an incident on Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham.

"We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority."

